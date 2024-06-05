Global Medical Scrubs Market Set to Double to $74.21 Billion by 2031: Coherent Market Insights, Inc

Global medical scrubs market size is calculated at USD 48.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 74.21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2024 and 2031.

Burlingame, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical scrubs market is projected to grow from USD 48.48 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 74.21 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, as per a recent study by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. This rise in spending has prompted hospitals and medical facilities around the world to expand and hire more staff, thereby driving demand for medical scrubs.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the Global Medical Scrubs Market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for medical scrubs from hospitals and clinics. Medical scrubs are an essential part of uniforms worn by surgeons, nurses, and other medical staff involved in patient care and surgical procedures. With rising healthcare expenditure and growing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe, especially in developing countries, the demand for medical scrubs is witnessing significant growth.

Get Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6800

Another key factor fostering the market growth include frequent launch of innovative medical scrub products by leading players. For instance, in March 2021, FIGS announced the launch of 360-degree stretch medical scrub fabrics made using four-way stretch material for improved flexibility, breathability, and mobility.

Market Trends:

Growing demand for advanced antibacterial and anti-static medical scrubs is a major trend observed in the market. Antibacterial fabrics help prevent bacterial growth and check spreading of hospital-acquired infections. Major players are focusing on developing medical scrubs integrated with silver fibers that provide natural antibacterial properties.

Rising preference for customizable medical scrubs is another key trend. Leading companies offer medical scrubs in various styles, fits, fabrics, and colors with options for monogramming or custom embroidery with names and logos. This allows healthcare professionals to pick attire according to preference, specialty, and workplace dress code.

Global Medical Scrubs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $48.48 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $74.21 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Usability, By End User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing demand from healthcare professionals



• Growing awareness about hygiene and safety in healthcare settings Restraints & Challenges • Stringent regulations regarding the materials used in medical scrubs



• Price fluctuations of raw materials

Surgical scrubs continue to be one of the largest opportunities in the global medical scrubs market. Surgical scrubs are essential for surgeons and operating room staff to wear during surgical procedures to maintain sterile conditions and protect patients from infections. With rising volumes of surgeries being performed globally each year, primarily driven by an aging population and increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, the demand for high-quality surgical scrubs is also increasing. Key players are focusing on launching new product lines and designer collections of surgical scrubs made with breathable fabrics and advanced designs for enhanced comfort and protection.

The disposable scrubs segment accounts for a significant share of the global medical scrubs market and presents another major growth opportunity. Disposable scrubs are preferred over reusable scrubs in hospitals and healthcare facilities due to their hygienic and low maintenance characteristics. With greater emphasis on infection control and prevention of hospital-acquired infections, the demand for disposable scrubs is growing. Manufacturers are innovating disposable scrub designs made of non-woven fabric blends that are lightweight, environmentally sustainable and provide durability with single-use functionality. This is expected to further boost sales of disposable scrubs in the coming years.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6800

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, The medical Group Management Association announced a new partnership with TopStitch Scrubs, the managed uniform exports.

In August 2023, Kindthread, announced the launch of its latest collection-CRFT. The CRFT collection encapsulate the essence of excellence in healthcare gear, ensuring that every detail of the scrub is precisely produced with care.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Medical Scrubs Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for specialized medical apparel. On the basis of type, the surgical scrub segment is expected to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 30% market share, owing to its extensive usage in surgical settings.

On the basis of usability, the disposable scrub segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher adoption in hospitals and preference for infection control. By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment will continue to be the largest revenue generator due to heavy demand for scrubs from large patient pools.

On the basis of distribution channel, the retail stores segment is expected to hold the major market share owing to widespread availability and bulk purchases made by hospitals. Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global medical scrubs market through 2031, due to strong healthcare infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in the US and Canada.

Key players operating in the global medical scrubs market include FIGS, Maevn Scrubs, IguanaMed, Jaanuu, Landau Uniforms, Healing Hands Scrub, WonderWink Scrubs, Urbane Scrubs, Koi Scrubs, Carhartt Scrubs and Zoe + Chloe. These companies are focusing on new product launches, partnerships and mergers to strengthen their market position.

Customize this study as per your requirement: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6800

Detailed Segmentation-



By Type:

Surgical Scrubs

Nursing Scrubs

Lab Coats





By Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

E-commerce

Others



By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



Browse More Insights:

Medical Headwalls Market: Global medical headwalls market is estimated to be valued at USD 952.9 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,389.8 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Binocular Loupes Market: Global binocular loupes market is estimated to be valued at USD 332.2 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 703.3 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Global medical radiation shielding market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.22 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.70 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Medical Device Engineering Services Market: Global medical device engineering services market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.64 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.05 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com