Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Subsidiary Golden Alpha Strategy Ltd Secures Class A License for Precious Metals and Gem Trading

HONG KONG, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, a NASDAQ listed company (hereinafter referred to as “BHAT”), recently announced that its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Ltd., has been granted Dealers in Precious Metals and Stones Category A Registration by Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department. This regulatory system, implemented by the Hong Kong government on April 1, 2023, aims to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities. BHAT actively responds to the Hong Kong government's policy initiative, committing itself to conducting and facilitating commodity trading of precious metals and stones under legal and compliant conditions in Hong Kong and internationally.



Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of BHAT, stated: “We are honored to receive this significant international license, marking a crucial step in our business transformation and international development. This not only demonstrates our commitment to our corporate transformation but also underscores our dedication to conduct international business while fully complying with local and international laws. Moving forward, we will actively expand our business in precious metals, striving to bring more returns to our investors.”

Mr. Chen Xiaodong further added: “With the support of this license, we will closely collaborate with Macau Rongxin Precious Metals Company to advance an innovative intelligent gold supply chain and recycling system, providing gold traders with more efficient, convenient, and secure transactions and better service experiences.”

BHAT continues to emphasize innovation, optimize corporate structure and seek new growth points. The company has successfully expanded its business scope to bulk trading of gems and precious metals. In the future, BHAT will commit itself to leveraging artificial intelligence technology to facilitate commodity trading, especially in the precious metals sector.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements.

