Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,921 in the last 365 days.

Atossa to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference

SEATTLE, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference being held June 12-13, 2024. The presentation by Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 9:15 am eastern time. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the event's website at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MB9PZN5rTjeg5vMpcE82Gg

Following the conference, a recording of the webcast will be made available on the investor relations page of Atossa’s website: https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com/

About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Eric Van Zanten
VP, Investor and Public Relations
610-529-6219
eric.vanzanten@atossainc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Atossa to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more