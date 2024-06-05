Atossa to Present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference

SEATTLE, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Investor Conference being held June 12-13, 2024. The presentation by Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 9:15 am eastern time. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.

To register and view a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the event's website at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MB9PZN5rTjeg5vMpcE82Gg

Following the conference, a recording of the webcast will be made available on the investor relations page of Atossa’s website: https://investors.atossatherapeutics.com/

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

