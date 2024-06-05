Float Glass Market Is Expected To Increase CAGR Of 4.3% With US$ 2,354 Billion By 2034
Preventing UV Transmission and Heat Insulating Properties Making Tinted Float Glass Popular: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new industry analysis released by Fact.MR, the global float glass market (フロートガラス市場) is estimated to reach a value of US$ 1,545.1 billion in 2024 and is further evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2034.
Need for float glass is increasing because of its practical and efficient use in windows, doors, and facades for temperature control purposes. Aside from doors and windows, this glass is commonly used on furniture shelves. This application improves the appearance of furniture, which is driving more consumers having this type of glass installed.
Float glass is 100% recyclable, making it completely eco-friendly; the manufacturing process has no negative impact on the environment. More people are now favoring recyclable items, which is in parallel improving the overall market circumstances. In construction and building-related applications, float glass is typically used in windows for both functional and aesthetic purposes, allowing customers to see clearly through the window while also shielding them from issues such as UV radiation.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The global float glass market (浮法玻璃市场) is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,354 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is foreseen to advance at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2034.
East Asia is projected to account a market share of 38.4% by the year 2034. The market in Canada is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.
By 2034, the United States is projected to hold a market share of 73.5% in the North American region. Based on application, the automotive sector is approximated to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024 and 2034.
“Sustainability is the key focus within the float glass industry, resulting in eco-friendly glass being introduced into the market by different companies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Analysis:
Because float glass is used in almost every industry, including construction, automotive, and aviation, the market for it is growing rapidly on a global scale. China, Japan, and the United States are a few of the top nations. By 2034, Japan is anticipated to control 28.8% of the East Asian float glass market.
Which market dynamics are enabling manufacturers of float glass to make a profit in the United States?
Because of its widespread use in the building and automotive industries, the United States is one of the world's largest consumers of float glass. Furthermore, the nation's growing production of electric vehicles (EVs) in reaction to growing environmental concerns is driving market expansion.
The Federal Reserve Board reports that the country's output of automobiles and parts increased from 4.6% in February 2022 to 7.8% in March 2022. The overall number of light truck and vehicle manufacturing units grew from 8.3 million in February 2022 to approximately 9.5 million in March 2022.
Which Trends in the Float Glass Market Are Attracting Suppliers to China?
China's government has been supporting float glass producers by enacting rules that are advantageous to them. Product demand is being driven by growing client preferences for better construction and automotive design, aesthetics, comfort, and safety.
In terms of manufacturing output and sales, China is the largest vehicle market in the world, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
By 2025, it is anticipated that domestic output will reach 35 million units.
Market expansion is anticipated to be driven by rising investments in the automotive industry as well as the adoption of sustainable production methods. These elements are expected to fuel the expansion of the transportation and automotive industries, which will raise sales of float glass and raise profits for float glass suppliers across the nation.
Float Glass AKA Soda-lime Silicate Glass Gaining Prominence Due to its High Durability Factor:
Soda-lime-silicate (SLS) glass is widely used in architectural and automobile windows, beverage containers, cookware, and bakeware. SLS glass is widely used in transparent armor systems due to its high durability. Cheap and easily accessible in huge sizes. SLS is available on large scales due to its float manufacturing technique.
These materials are interchangeable and function well in transparent armor systems. Clear and translucent properties of the glass make it useful in a variety of applications, including buildings, optics, laboratories, and vehicles. Glass is formed by combining silicon dioxide (SiO2) with a stabilizer to boost strength. The manufacturing procedure involves heating the silica material in a furnace at temperatures ranging from 1,500°C to 1,600°C. Such beneficial qualities have made float glass popular with new industry players opting for the use of float glass in their products.
More Valuable Insights on Offer:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the float glass market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on glass type (clear glass, tinted glass, textured glass, wired glass, extra clear glass) and application (automotive, building & construction, electronics & appliances, solar panels/solariums, mirrors, glasses & bottles), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
