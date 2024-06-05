Food Texturizing Agent Market Surges Past US$ 28.8 Billion Mark by 2034, Fueled by 6.5% CAGR

Food Texturizing Agent Manufacturers Thriving Due to Rise in Consumption of Processed Food among People with Busy Lifestyles

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry research analysis published by Fact.MR, the global food texturizing agent market is analyzed to reach a size of US$ 15.3 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.Rising demand for processed and convenience foods is attributed to more individuals leading busy lives nowadays and are seeking ready-to-eat and simple-to-cook meals. This is, in parallel, contributing to food texturizing agent market growth.There is an increasing need for nutritious, shelf-stable, and aesthetically pleasing meals as more people look for quick and easy meal options. This is where food texturizing agents come in because they improve the quality of processed food items, their shelf life, and sensory attributes including mouthfeel, texture, and appearance. In addition to these advantages, food texturizing agents ensure that consumers' expectations for flavor and consistency are met by convenience meals.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10155 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global food texturizing agent market is projected to reach US$ 28.8 billion by 2034-end.North America is expected to account for 23.9% of the global market share in 2024. The East Asia market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by the end of 2034.In 2024, China is poised to hold 48.9% of the market share in the East Asia region.By source, demand for microbial-derived food texturizing agents is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Sales of food texturizing agents in South Korea are forecasted to increase at 7.3% CAGR through 2034.“Modern consumers are seeking high-quality items with improved texture and mouthfeel. Market players use advanced food texturing agents to meet these expectations and enhance product appearance,” says a Fact.MR analystRapidly Increasing Demand for Food Texturizing Agents in Japan to Improve Dining ExperienceFood texturizing agent use in functional and specialty food products is rising in Japan due to changing customer preferences for healthier options and goods made to meet certain dietary needs, such as low-calorie or gluten-free formulations. The emphasis on healthy eating habits in Japan, which comprise a well-balanced diet high in vegetables, salmon, and whole grains, is also contributing to the growth of the market.Texture and mouthfeel are highly valued in Japanese cuisine, and several dishes use multiple textures to enhance the whole dining experience. The desire for food texturing agents is being fueled by the cultural appreciation of texture, as food makers want to replicate and enhance these sensory aspects in processed and convenience foods.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10155 Category-wise InsightsBased on end use, the market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces and dressings, beverages, dairy products, and sports nutrition. Food texturizing agents enhance the mouthfeel and sensory experience of bakery and confectionery products, helping to achieve desirable textures such as creaminess or chewiness in various baked goods.The demand for microbial-derived food texturizing agents is increasing due to the ongoing trend towards natural and clean-label ingredient products. These agents often provide functional benefits like improved texture, stability, and mouthfeel in food products, boosting their popularity among food manufacturers. Additionally, the rise in plant-based and vegan diets is driving demand for these ingredients, as they are used to replace animal-derived ingredients in food formulations.The ability of food texturizing agents to improve the texture, stability, and shelf life of food items is fueling their growing demand as emulsifiers. Emulsifiers are essential for providing a uniformly smooth texture in various foods, such as spreads, baked goods, and sauces. By enhancing the appearance and texture, they improve the overall sensory experience of food. Changing consumer preferences and the increasing need for food items with improved texture and stability are making emulsifiers more sought after.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the food texturizing agent industry are leveraging digital media to boost sales. They are utilizing online advertising to target specific customer segments and offering compelling content that highlights the benefits of their products. Additionally, companies are engaging with consumers on social media and collaborating with influencers to promote their products by sharing details and recipes that incorporate food texturizing agents.In January 2023, Alland & Robert, a French ingredient producer, introduced Syndeo Gelling, an innovative acacia gum-based product. Syndeo Gelling offers a versatile solution for food manufacturers, enhancing plant-based formulations with stabilizing, gelling, thickening, binding, and texturizing properties, while also improving mouthfeel.In February 2022, Azelis, a global service provider in the food ingredients and specialty chemicals sector, announced the acquisition of Tunçkaya, a Turkish distributor of additives and food ingredients.In March 2021, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) authorized two powders made from Chlorella vulgaris microalgae, produced by the Portuguese company Allmicroalgae, as food additives and ingredients. These powders exhibit both thickening and texturizing properties.Fact.MR's latest market report provides detailed information on the price points of key food texturizing agent producers worldwide, along with insights into sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological advancements.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Natural Food Color Market The global natural food color market is predicted to evolve rapidly at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market stands at US$ 2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2033-end. Artificial Sweetener Market The global artificial sweetener market is valued at US$ 7 billion in 2022 and is likely to touch US$ 12 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 