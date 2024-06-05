Cancer Registry Software Market Projected To Reach USD 118.07 Billion By 2031
Cancer Registry Software Market Poised for Exponential Growth Driven by Data Needs, Cost Control, and A More Connected Healthcare SystemAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cancer Registry Software Market Size, Valued USD 84 billion in 2023 and expected to reach nearly USD 118.07 billion by 2031, at CAGR 10.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Cancer Registry Software: A Crucial Tool In The Fight Against Cancer And Rising Healthcare Costs
The Cancer Registry Software Market is experiencing significant growth fueled by several factors including the alarming rise in cancer cases worldwide necessitates better data for tracking and management. Governments are stepping up by supporting the development and use of cancer registries through funding initiatives and promoting healthcare system digitization. Examples include the US National Program of Cancer Registries and Kentucky's participation in NCI's SEER program.
The market benefits from the growing focus on improving healthcare quality and reducing costs. Cancer registry software facilitates this by enabling better data collection and analysis, empowering healthcare providers to make informed decisions that can potentially lead to cost savings. Additionally, the rise of Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) creates a demand for software that helps them manage patient populations effectively. Cancer registry software fulfills this needs by providing tools to track patients and improve care delivery. Finally, the increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) fosters a more integrated healthcare environment. Cancer registry software can leverage EHR data to offer a more comprehensive picture of patient health and cancer history.
Download Free Sample Report of Cancer Registry Software Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2025
List of Cancer Registry Software Market Companies Profiled in Report:
- C/Net Solutions
- CONDUENT, INC
- Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
- Elekta AB (PUB)
- HIMAGINE SOLUTIONS INC
- IBM
- McKesson Corporation
- Onco, Inc.
- ORDINAL DATA INC
- Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
Key Market Segments:
By Type
• Standalone Software
• Integrated Software
By Deployment Model
• On-premise
• Cloud-based
By Database
• Commercial Databases
• Public Databases
By Functionality
• Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations
• Patient Care Management
• Product Outcome Evaluation
• Medical Research and Clinical Studies
By End-User
• Government Organizations & Third-party Administrators (TPAS)
• Hospitals & Medical Practices
• Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies
• Private Payers
• Research Centres
Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation Analysis
By Type, Integrated software is expected to be the dominating segment due to the increasing need for streamlined workflows, reduced physician workload, and better population health management. Government policies promoting coordinated care and cost reduction further solidify its dominance. Integrated software remains the fastest-growing segment for the reasons mentioned above.
By End-User, Hospitals and Medical Practices are currently the dominating end-user segment due to their widespread need for regulatory cancer reporting, improved patient care management, and treatment outcome evaluation. Research Centers are projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment due to their increasing focus on clinical trial recruitment and leveraging patient data for research and development.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2025
Impact Of Economic Slowdown and Russia Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns are casting a shadow on the Cancer Registry Software Market. Disrupted data collection in Ukraine, strained healthcare systems, and budget limitations due to the war and economic uncertainty could cause a short-term decline of 10-20%. However, this might be offset by some healthcare institutions viewing the software as a long-term investment for better efficiency and cost reduction, and a potential rise in cancer cases due to the war's impact could also lead to increased investment in the future.
Recent Developments
• In November 2023, C/NET Solutions and Roche joined forces to develop real-world data solutions for cancer research and treatment. This leverages C/NET's software platform and Roche's data analytics expertise.
• In October 2023, McKesson's acquisition of eHealth Technologies signifies the growing prominence of cloud-based cancer registry software solutions.
• September 2023 saw Elekta and IBM Watson Health collaborate on a data interchange platform for cancer registries. This will facilitate secure patient data sharing between cancer centers, boosting research and personalized care initiatives.
• Partnerships like Kaiku Health and Roche's (May 2022) focus on developing digital tools for real-time symptom tracking and matching patients to suitable clinical trials, aiming to personalize care and improve patient outcomes.
• The NHS in England's adoption of Elekta's ProKnow software in March 2022 demonstrates the value of centralized and secure radiotherapy data analysis within healthcare systems.
Regional Analysis
Driven by its high cancer burden, North America is expected to dominate the Cancer Registry Software Market. A robust healthcare infrastructure, supportive government policies, and a tech-forward approach fuel this dominance. Here, integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and AI-powered analytics are prioritized to streamline healthcare delivery, improve data insights, and ultimately personalize cancer treatment. North America's strong IT infrastructure further facilitates seamless software integration, solidifying its leading position in the market.
Key Insights Of The Cancer Registry Software Market
• Understand the market potential and future trends.
• Identify key factors influencing market growth and potential obstacles.
• Gain insights into different software types and user segments for targeted strategies.
• Analyze potential competitors and market dynamics.
• Stay updated on the latest advancements and innovations.
• Identify and prioritize potential markets for expansion.
Purchase Cancer Registry Software Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2025
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Cancer Registry Software Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation, By Type
Chapter 9 Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation, By Deployment Model
Chapter 10 Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation, By Database
Chapter 11 Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation, By Functionality
Chapter 12 Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation, By End-User
Chapter 13 Regional Analysis
Chapter 14 Company profile
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 17 Conclusion
Continued…
Other Trending Reports
Regenerative Medicine Market Outlook
STD Diagnostics Market Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here