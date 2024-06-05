Switching to Environmentally Friendly Fuels: This is the Future of Aviation – Denys Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, where environmental issues are becoming increasingly urgent, the aviation industry is looking for ways to reduce its impact on the climate.
Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport and an expert in the field of aviation, emphasises the importance of switching to environmentally friendly fuels as a key step towards the sustainable development of the aviation industry.
Biofuels: First Steps to Reducing Emissions
Lufthansa, one of the leading airlines, is already actively testing the use of biofuels made from renewable organic materials such as plants or agricultural waste. The use of biofuels can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50–80% compared to traditional aviation fuels. Lufthansa has already made several flights using mixed fuels and plans to expand these practices into the future.
‘These efforts are part of a broader EU programme to achieve climate goals and the global transition to sustainable development. The use of biofuels not only reduces CO2 emissions, but also helps reduce dependence on fossil fuels’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi says.
Hydrogen Aircraft: Revolution in Aviation
Airbus, one of the largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, is actively working on a hydrogen aircraft project. Hydrogen is considered as a promising fuel, since only water is released during its combustion, which makes it completely environmentally friendly. Airbus is developing several hydrogen-powered aircraft concepts that could revolutionise the aviation industry. The first hydrogen-powered aircraft are expected to be ready for commercial use by 2035.
‘The use of hydrogen aircrafts has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will also contribute to improved air quality and overall reduced aviation industry negative impact on the environment’, Mr. Kostrzhevskyi continues.
Advantages and Challenges of Switching to Environmentally Friendly Fuels
Switching to environmentally friendly fuels has numerous advantages. These include significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, reduced dependence on fossil fuels, and improved air quality.
However, there are also challenges faced by the aviation industry:
- High cost of production: requires significant investments, which increases the cost of this fuel compared to traditional ones.
- Infrastructure requirements: the need to create new facilities for the production, storage, and transportation of hydrogen.
- Technical and safety issues: the introduction of new fuels requires careful study and testing to ensure flight safety.
‘Switching to alternative fuels in aviation is an important step towards sustainable development and reducing the negative impact on the environment. European airlines and aircraft manufacturers such as Lufthansa and Airbus are demonstrating leadership in this area, working on innovations that can change the future of aviation. Support from governments and international organisations is key to the successful implementation of these new technologies’, Mr. Kostrzhevskyi believes.
Therefore, in the long view, these measures will be able to make aviation more environmentally responsible and the sky clean and safe for future generations.
