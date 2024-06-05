EIPA Supports Tomorrow’s Leaders

During the study visit, students gained first capacity-building skills and learned from best practices applicable to their internships.”

Last week, we had the pleasure of hosting students from Serbia for a study visit at our knowledge centre in Maastricht.

The initiative, facilitated by the Regional School of Public Administration (ReSPA), sought to enhance cooperation with universities to equip students with the necessary skills for public administration roles before they complete their studies. It also aimed to introduce future graduates to the values of public administration, making it an appealing career choice.

By bridging the gap between theoretical training and practical skills, we aimed to equip students with the competencies needed for success in the field, ultimately fostering a skilled and motivated workforce for the future of public service.”

The two-day programme began with training sessions at EIPA’s premises, focusing on key topics such as “Cooperation Mechanisms with EU and Non-EU Member States” and “Innovative Public Administration.”

These sessions were designed to actively involve the ten students from Serbia and train them on skills relevant for today’s public administrators.

On the following day, participants visited the University of Maastricht and UNU-Merit, where they acquired practical insights, bridging the gap between theory and practical.

The initiative recognised and rewarded outstanding students and interns for their contributions to public administration while enhancing their knowledge and motivation in the field.”

The programme also explored scholarship and internship platforms in EU member states, expanding opportunities for participating students.

At the heart of this initiative was the goal of stirring students’ enthusiasm for pursuing careers in public administration.

