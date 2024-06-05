WOOFi Launches 395,000 ARB Incentives for its Users

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , the premier decentralized perpetual futures exchange, is thrilled to announce the return of ARB incentives, with 395,000 ARB to be distributed to users over the next 12 weeks, courtesy of the Arbitrum DAO’s STIP Bridge proposal. This incentive program is designed to reward users across various WOOFi products, encouraging increased participation and engagement.



Incentive Breakdown:

WOOFi Earn : Users can deposit into ARB, WBTC, USDC, and ETH vaults on Arbitrum to earn a share of 138,250 ARB, with weekly rewards of 11,520 ARB.

Users can deposit into ARB, WBTC, USDC, and ETH vaults on Arbitrum to earn a share of 138,250 ARB, with weekly rewards of 11,520 ARB. WOOFi Pro : Trade perps on WOOFi Pro to receive part of 118,500 ARB, with 9,875 ARB distributed weekly based on trading volume.

Trade perps on WOOFi Pro to receive part of 118,500 ARB, with 9,875 ARB distributed weekly based on trading volume. WOOFi Cross-Chain Swaps : Cross-chain swaps to Arbitrum from various chains will have destination gas fees, bridge fees, and source chain swap fees refunded, with a total of 98,750 ARB allocated over the next 12 weeks.

Cross-chain swaps to Arbitrum from various chains will have destination gas fees, bridge fees, and source chain swap fees refunded, with a total of 98,750 ARB allocated over the next 12 weeks. WOOFi Stake : Stakers of WOO will earn a share of 39,500 ARB, with 3,291 ARB distributed weekly based on staked amounts and multiplier points.

Rewards for WOOFi Pro and cross-chain swaps will be calculated weekly and available for claim every Monday via the WOOFi app. For WOOFi Earn and Stake, rewards can be claimed through their respective interfaces. Click here for the full event details.

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $14B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

