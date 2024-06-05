Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Projected to Reach USD 2.24 Billion By 2031
Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Poised for Expansion Fueled by Rising Cardiovascular Disease RatesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Size, Valued USD 1.09 billion in 2023 and expected to reach nearly USD 2.24 billion by 2031, at CAGR 9.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Cardiovascular Information Systems Market: A Solution For Efficient Cardiac Care Management
The cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market is thriving due to a surge in cardiovascular diseases globally. This growing patient population creates a critical need for efficient data management solutions. Traditional methods struggle to handle large datasets, hindering data retrieval and patient history maintenance. CVIS offers a powerful solution, integrating seamlessly with Electronic Health Records (EHR) for improved data analysis and informed decision-making.
Furthermore, CVIS fosters collaboration within healthcare teams. Advanced features and compatibility with technologies like CPACS empower cardiac professionals and streamline workflows. This translates to better patient care, improved resource utilization, and ultimately, a more efficient healthcare system. The rising adoption rate of CVIS, along with its focus on early disease detection and enhanced productivity, positions this market for significant future growth.
List of Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Companies Profiled in Report:
• Cerner Corporation
• Cisco Systems
• CREALIFE Medical Technology
• Digisonics, Inc.
• Esasote
• Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.
• GE Healthcare
• Honeywell Life Care Solutions
• LUMEDX Corporation
• McKesson Corporation
• Merge Healthcare Inc
• Philips Healthcare
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Key Market Segments
By Mode of Operation
• Web based
• Cloud based
• On site
By System
• CVIS
• CPACS
Segmentation Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market Segmentation Analysis
By System, CVIS holds the larger market share and is projected for the fastest growth. This dominance stems from CVIS's superior data analysis capabilities, allowing physicians to make quicker and more accurate treatment decisions compared to CPACS.
By Mode Of Operation, the web-based segment reigns supreme in the CVIS market, holding a dominant 74.4% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by its accessibility - healthcare professionals can log in from anywhere with an internet connection, eliminating the need for local installations. Additionally, web-based CVIS offers strong security features with data stored on secure servers.
Regional Analysis
The global CVIS market is geographically divided, with North America currently holding the largest share 31.8% in 2023 due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth at CAGR of 10.2% driven by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, rapid economic development in countries like India and China, and a rising burden of cardiovascular disease in the region. This surge in Asia Pacific is expected to be fueled by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure leading to investments in cardiovascular disease research and development, rapidly developing economies with improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing number of cardiovascular disease patients creating a demand for efficient data management systems.
Impact Russia Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown
The war disrupts both web-based/cloud systems (vulnerable to outages and attacks) and on-site systems (potential parts shortages and infrastructure damage). Both CVIS and CPACS could experience data flow issues. CIS vendors may face higher costs, delays, and a stronger focus on data security. The economic slowdown adds another layer of challenge as lesser hospital budgets could lead to delays in adopting new web/cloud systems and upgrading existing ones, ultimately slowing down market growth as healthcare providers prioritize cost-effective solutions with clear ROI.
Recent Developments
• February 2021: Intelerad bolsters its cardiology expertise by acquiring LUMEDX Corporation, a CVIS vendor, following their earlier acquisition of Digisonics for enterprise imaging.
• September 2023: Oracle Corporation makes a significant entry into healthcare IT, focusing on cardiovascular, neurological, and oncological solutions. Their suite includes a cloud-based EHR system, AI-powered data analysis, and open APIs for broader integration. This comprehensive launch is expected to disrupt the market.
• February 2023: A novel development emerges with Lee Equity Partners (private equity firm) joining forces with the Cardiovascular Institute of the South (independent US practice). This collaboration led to the creation of Cardiovascular Logistics, a nationwide platform aiming to revolutionize cardiovascular care delivery across the US.
Key Insights of The Cardiology Information System (CIS) Market
• Companies can assess the potential for entering the CVIS market and develop targeted strategies for success.
• Understanding user needs and technological advancements can guide the development of innovative CVIS solutions.
• Investors can identify promising companies and trends within the CVIS market.
• Gaining insights into competitors' strategies and market share allows for better positioning in the market.
• To anticipate future market trends and challenges to prepare for a successful future in the CVIS market.
