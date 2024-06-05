The future of Europe-Africa relations: Mapping strategic trends for 2030
Exploring Europe-Africa relations for 2030, the Megatrends Afrika project analyzes emerging trends, including political instability in Europe and African contestation of Eurocentric policies. This strategic examination highlights underappreciated dynamics in politics, social issues, and beyond, offering policymakers insights into potential future developments.
About the Authors
Dr. Karoline Eickhoff
Since January 2022 Researcher in the project “Megatrends Africa: Implications and Options for Action for German and International Policy”.
2019-2021 Associate Researcher and Coordinator, Berghof Foundation, Conflict Transformation Research/Peace Mediation
2019 Consultant, Knowledge Platform Security & Rule of Law, The Hague
2014-2018 Research Associate, SFB 700 „Governance in Areas of Limited Statehood“, Freie Universität Berlin
2011-2014 Project Manager, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), South Sudan and Pakistan
Dr. Denis M. Tull
Since 2022 Project Director of Megatrends Afrika
2017-2020 Research Fellow, Institute for Strategic Research (IRSEM), Paris
2011-2015 Head of the research project »Local Arenas of Power Sharing«, sponsored by the DFG
2001-2003 Research Fellow at the Institute for African Affairs, Hamburg