ITFirms Revealed the List of Top Machine Learning Companies 2024

Looking for most apt machine learning consultant in India? ITFirms has jotted down the most industrious options, after due research, background check, and rigorous rounds of interviews before placing them.

Machine Learning, better known as a subset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a method of data analysis that identifies patterns and makes decisions with minimal human intervention.

ITFirms sorts a list of best companies in data science that follow a tech stack similar to this:

● Frontend: React

● Backend: Django, Python, R, Julia

● Deep learning Frameworks: TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras

● Database: SQL, NoSQL

● Packages: Scikit-learn and Pandas

● NLP Libraries: NLTK, spaCy, GPT-4, BERT

● Computer Vision Technologies: OpenCV

● Robotics and Autonomous Systems: Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), Monte Carlo Tree Search (MCTS)

● Cloud and Scalable Infrastructure: AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure

● Data Manipulation Utilities: Apache Spark and Apache Hadoop

ITFirms has compiled this list to assist businesses in their search for a development partner. They recommend to browse descriptions, check feedback, awards, portfolio, and technologies before setting their hearts upon any ML company.

Machine learning companies help businesses in making data driven decisions, automate tasks, personalize recommendations, market and sales forecasting, detecting fraud, making predictions, and setting prices. It has been used across industries - customer relationship management, financial services, supply chain management, and healthcare etc.

About ITFirms

It is a research based review platform that evaluates and lists top IT companies around the world. This helps businesses and independent entrepreneurs find the best IT service providers to meet their specific needs.

