Working to keep our food safe

FAO’s role

Keeping food safe is a complex process that starts on the farm and ends with the consumer. FAO is the only international organization overseeing all aspects of the food chain, thereby providing a unique, 360° vision on food safety. A longstanding partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) enhances this perspective. Through complementary mandates, FAO and WHO cover a range of issues to support global food safety and protect consumers’ health. WHO typically oversees and maintains strong relationships with the public health sector, and FAO generally addresses food safety issues along the food production chain.

Learn more