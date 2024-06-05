Global Shaver Market to Hit US$ 6.8 billion by 2034, Growing at 6.8% CAGR
Technological Innovations Shavers Increasing Demand for Advanced Grooming Shavers across the World: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global shaver market is estimated to account for a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2034.
The shaver market is witnessing a remarkable shift toward technological innovation. In the past, people relied on conventional razors for their grooming needs. However, with the advent of electrical shavers, the landscape has changed dramatically. More and more individuals are now making the switch to electrical shavers for their convenience and efficiency.
The increasing emphasis on sustainability has boosted the popularity of recyclable shavers among consumers. This move toward eco-friendly options mirrors a broader societal trend toward environmental awareness. There is a growing demand for shavers that are both technologically advanced and environmentally responsible. This dual trend highlights the dynamic evolution of consumer preferences in the grooming industry, indicating a future where innovation and sustainability are closely intertwined.
One key factor driving this transition is rapid urbanization. As urban populations increase, access to advanced grooming products becomes more widespread and affordable. This accessibility has empowered more consumers to opt for electrical shavers, which offer superior performance and ease of use compared to traditional razors. With technology continuously evolving, the future of the market promises even more innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global shaver market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. The United States market is estimated at US$ 400 million in 2024. The East Asian market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034.
Based on product type, electric shavers are projected to hold 72.5% market share in 2024. The market is predicted to reach a size US$ 6.8 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7% through 2034.
“Electrical shavers account for higher market share compared to non-electrical shavers due to their convenience and efficiency aspects,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Regional Analysis
The global shaver market is expected to grow rapidly over the next ten years, with East Asia projected to hold over 25% of the market share by 2034. North America is also anticipated to remain a crucial regional market throughout the next decade.
The United States has a large urban population capable of investing in advanced electric shavers. Additionally, there is a widespread preference for stylish products. These factors combine to fuel growth in the shaver market. As urban residents increasingly seek convenient and trendy grooming solutions, the demand for high-tech shavers is on the rise.
This environment presents lucrative opportunities for shaver manufacturers, positioning the country as a key player in market development. Discerning U.S. consumers significantly influence trends and drive innovation in the industry.
Market Development
Key manufacturers of shaving products, such as Braun, Panasonic, Philips, Remington, Vivitar, Wahl, and BaByliss, are actively engaging in fierce competition. To uphold their market dominance, these companies are strategically launching innovative products across diverse regions. Their relentless pursuit of product enhancement and feature innovation is fueling a surge in the demand for shavers. This trend is further amplified by the rising disposable incomes of the urban population across regions. As a result, the shaving market is experiencing a notable uptick in competition, with each player vying to capture a larger share by offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving consumer preferences.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global shaver market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (electric shavers [electric clippers/trimmers, rotary shavers, foil shavers] and non-electric shavers [safety razors, cartridge razors]), customer orientation (male, female), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers, other sales channels), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).
