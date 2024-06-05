Kioxia and Xinnor Collaborate to Deliver High Performance PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD RAID Solution for Enterprise and Data Center Applications

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Kioxia Corporation , a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that KIOXIA PCIe® 5.0 NVMe™ SSDs have been successfully tested for compatibility and interoperability with the Xinnor, Ltd. (“Xinnor”) RAID solution and achieved up to 25x higher performance running PostgreSQL than software RAID solutions with the same hardware configuration(1). This solution will be demonstrated in the KIOXIA booth at COMPUTEX TAIPEI, which will be held from June 4 to June 7.

PostgreSQL (with the pgvector extension) and vector databases are becoming more important for generative AI and RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) systems than before, and these results demonstrate the performance gains utilizing Xinnor’s xiRAID Opus and KIOXIA PCIe® 5.0 NVMe™ SSDs solution for a generative AI and RAG application.

New servers with the PCIe® 5.0 interface and corresponding high-speed SSDs are in demand for high performance applications, such as generative AI, and the importance of PCIe® 5.0-compatible SSDs to support this demand is increasing. The Kioxia and Xinnor high performance software RAID solution maximizes the performance of PCIe® 5.0 SSDs for AI, Machine Learning (ML), and data analytics applications in on-premises enterprise data centers. KIOXIA CM7 Series SSDs successfully completed compatibility testing performed by both parties.

Success of next-generation data center infrastructures will be dependent on ecosystem collaboration and interoperability testing efforts to ensure that current and future products and technologies work together seamlessly and deliver as expected. As a leader in enterprise and data center class SSDs, Kioxia is committed to driving the industry forward with innovative memory solutions that power the next wave of applications and services. Kioxia will continue to support the PCIe® 5.0 ecosystem and maximize the value of high performance PCIe® 5.0 NVMe™ SSDs.

Notes

(1) Compared to a standard RAID solution in Linux (mdraid / mdadm), in degraded mode with one drive failure, in database read (query) operation.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

