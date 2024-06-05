Water Treatment Equipment Market: Rising Valuation to Reach $93.9 billion by 2032, Fueled by Strong CAGR of 5.7%

Water Treatment Equipment Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report by Allied Market Research, Global Water treatment equipment market size was valued at $54.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to exceed $93.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The global water treatment equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increase in demand for clean and safe drinking water, the growth in population, and increase in industrialization. However, changes in the regulatory environment and low consumer awareness inhibit the development owing to the price-sensitive nature of this market. The usage is limited in developing countries as the price of water treatment equipment is relatively higher compared to its traditional counterparts. Moreover, emerging economies are expected to lead the water treatment equipment market in the coming years. In addition, a rise in awareness regarding energy conservation and sustainability in the construction industry is expected to benefit the water treatment equipment industry.

Water treatment refers to removal of contaminants and hazardous substances from the water in order to make it clean, safe, and suitable for consumption, industrial use, or environmental discharge. Water treatment equipment plays an essential role in ensuring the quality and safety of water for public health, environmental protection, and various industries including agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production. These systems are designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and pollutants from water, providing clean and safe water for consumption, industrial processes, and environmental protection. The key components and processes involved in water treatment equipment include:

Filtration: It removes suspended particles and impurities from water using physical barriers like sand, gravel, or membranes.

Chemical treatment: It involves the addition of chemicals to water for disinfection, pH adjustment, and the precipitation of impurities. Common chemicals include chlorine, ozone, and coagulants.

Disinfection: It kills or inactivates microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, and parasites) to prevent waterborne diseases. Methods include chlorination, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, and ozonation.

Reverse osmosis (RO): A membrane based process that separates dissolved salts and impurities from water, producing high quality water. It’s often used for desalination and purification.

Softening: It removes hardness causing minerals like calcium and magnesium through ion exchange or other methods, preventing scale formation in pipes and appliances.

Activated carbon absorption: It utilizes porous carbon to adsorb organic compounds, chlorine, and other chemicals, improving taste and odor while reducing harmful substances.

Ultrafiltration and microfiltration: Membrane processes that physically separate particles, bacteria, and other contaminants from water, ensuring a high level of purity.

Sedimentation: It allows heavier particles to settle at the bottom, facilitating their removal from water.

Aeration: It introduces air into water to remove gases like hydrogen sulfide, improve taste, and facilitate the oxidation of certain contaminants.

Monitoring and control systems: It ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of water treatment processes by continuously monitoring key parameters such as pH, turbidity, and chlorine levels.

Based on type, filtration systems and media held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. Filtration systems play a crucial role in removing contaminants and impurities from water, making it safe for consumption or suitable for various applications. However, membranes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.64% from 2023 to 2032. The increased demand for low-pressure membrane technology is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. 'The poor fouling resistance of nonporous membranes, on the other hand, is anticipated to stifle the expansion of the market.

Based on end-use industry, municipal water treatment equipment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The primary factor that drives the municipal wastewater treatment equipment market is the growth in commercial as well as residential sector across the globe. However, membranes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.89% from 2023 to 2032. The market is being driven by increase in industrialization and urbanization. The need for industrial wastewater treatment is also on a rise due to the need for a safe working environment in industrial operations.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. This region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.22% from 2023 to 2032. The presence of various key manufacturers of wastewater treatment equipment in the region, as well as increase in demand for treated water from various end-use industries such as municipal and industrial applications in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India, may be attributed to the growth of the Asia-Pacific water treatment equipment market.

Leading Market Players: -

ECOLAB

HYDRANAUTICS

VEOLIA

XYLEM

PENTAIR

GENERAL ELECTRIC

SUEZ

CALGON CARBON CORPORATION

CULLIGAN WATER

LENNTECH B.V.

