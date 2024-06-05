Next-Generation Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market : Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Notable Growth 2021-2030

Next-Generation Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market

Next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market is projected to reach $1,298 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of application, the next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market is segregated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As to the Allied Market Research study, the global Next-Generation Genetic Engineering in Agriculture Market produced $755.7 million in 2020 and is projected to create $1.29 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% between 2021 and 2030. A thorough study of the value chain, competitive environment, top segments, regional context, and important investment pockets is provided in this report.

The global market for next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture is expanding due to factors such as increased demand for fruits and vegetables, improved crop types being adopted at a rapid pace, and technological improvements. But low demand from developing nations prevents the market from expanding. However, unrealized potential in developing nations will open up new doors in the years to come.

With over 25% of the market in 2020, the DNA and RNA sequencing segment led the market by objective and is predicted to continue leading during the forecast period. Additionally, it is projected that between 2021 and 2030, this market will have the highest CAGR of 7.0%. Genotyping, gene expression profiling, GMO-trait purity testing, and other parts are also analyzed in the report.

According to application, the fruits and vegetables segment held the largest market share in 2020—more than one-third of the global market for next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture—and is expected to continue leading the field for the duration of the projection. But from 2021 to 2030, the cereals and grains category is predicted to grow at the quickest rate, 6.8%.

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for over two-fifths of the total share in 2020 and is predicted to continue to dominate the market through 2030. Nonetheless, over the course of the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.8%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Illumina, Inc.

NRgene

Qiagen N.V.

Keygene

Neogen Corporation

Novogene Corporation

Traitgenetics GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Depending on objective, the DNA & RNA sequencing segment acquired the largest share in the global next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the fruits & vegetables segment dominated the market, in terms of share, in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By trait, the herbicide tolerance led the global next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market in 2020, and is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience notable growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It covers next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and next-generation genetic engineering in agriculture market growth.

