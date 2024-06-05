Halal Hair Care Market to Exceed US$ 1.07 Billion at 6.2% CAGR by 2034, States Fact.MR

Popularity of Natural and Organic Ingredients to Play Key Role in Future of Halal Hair Care Products Going Forward

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, through its recently published analysis, reveals that the global halal hair care market is calculated at US$ 584.3 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.In recent years, more people following the Islamic faith have been inclined to use beauty products that are compliant and ethical with religious laws. In addition, rising count of working women in Islamic countries is set to increase their spending capacity, and hair care plays a vital role in their beauty regime.This factor is projected to increase the sales of halal hair care products containing organic and natural ingredients and are free from alcohol. Moreover, growing popularity of e-Commerce platforms where these products are easily available is also set to drive the sales of halal hair care products across the world.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=416 Key Takeaway from Market StudyGlobal demand for halal hair care products is calculated at a market value of US$ 584.3 million in 2024. Sales of halal hair care products are anticipated to reach US$ 1.07 billion by the end of 2034. The market is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.The market in Japan is projected to expand at 6.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. North America is projected to hold 24.3% of the global market share by the end of 2034. Unisex halal hair care products are approximated to account for 36.3% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.“Rising Muslim population, religious and cultural considerations in consumer preferences for grooming products, and involvement of more individuals in sustainable and ethical consumption are set to increase demand for halal hair care products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Muslim Population in North AmericaDemand for halal hair care products in North America is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach US$ 259.1 million by 2034-end. The rising population of Muslim people along with an increasing availability of several halal-certified products in the region is anticipated to drive market growth going forward.Key Market PlayersSome of the leading manufacturers of halal hair care products include Clara International Incorporation, Amara Cosmetics, Iva Beauty Corporation, SirehEmas, The Halal Cosmetic Company, Muslimah Manufacturing Sampure Minerals, SAAF International Corporation, Ecotail Personal Care Corporation, Saaf Skincare, and Inika Corporation.Opportunities in the Halal Hair Care Market: Regional Trends and Growth ProspectsNorth America is poised to capture a 24.3% share of the global market revenue by the close of 2034, according to a research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence. The increasing Muslim population in the region, coupled with the expanding availability of halal hair care products, is expected to create broader opportunities for suppliers.In the United States, it is projected that by the end of 2034, the market will hold a 45.6% share of North America. The growing Muslim population in the United States is leading to an uptick in the consumption of halal-certified products. Some individuals who adhere to halal principles also extend these preferences to personal care items. Consequently, the increasing awareness of religious practices is anticipated to drive demand for halal hair care products.In China, it is expected that by the close of 2034, the country will account for 47.5% of the East Asian market share. Halal-certified products are generally perceived as healthier, safer, and cleaner due to stringent regulations on certain ingredients. With a rising focus on health among consumers in China, there is a projected increase in the preference for products perceived to be safer and more natural.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=416 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the halal hair care market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (halal hair shampoos, halal hair oils, halal hair conditioners, hair gels, hair massage creams, halal hair colors), consumer orientation (male, female, unisex), buyer category (individuals, professional service providers, institutional buyers), and sales channel (specialty stores, convenience stores, drug stores, online stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Hair Grooming Products Market : In 2023, the global hair grooming products market is valued at US$ 23.1 billion and is predicted to attain a revenue value of US$ 37.2 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% over the next ten years. Hair Dye Market : The valuation of the global hair dye market is US$ 22.25 billion in 2023. The market is forecasted to reach US 35.22 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com