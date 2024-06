Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Updates : Hospital Pharmacies to maintain its Lead Position During 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market

The pharmaceutical suppositories market size is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œPharmaceutical Suppositories Market," The pharmaceutical suppositories market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The aging of the world's population is driving growing demand for pharmaceutical suppositories since elderly people frequently have trouble swallowing tablets or require localized drug administration. Additionally, there is a growing need for effective, focused treatments, like those provided by suppositories, due to the development in chronic diseases including certain malignancies and gastrointestinal disorders.

The range of drugs that may be administered via suppositories is growing thanks to technological developments in drug administration, such as better formulations, which is propelling the expansion of the pharmaceutical suppositories market. Additionally, the market is growing and becoming more informed thanks to government programs that support early diagnosis and pharmaceutical companies' efforts to inform the public about the advantages of suppository use.

๐„๐œ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ: ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

During a recession, the impact on pharmaceutical industry, including pharmaceutical suppositories, can be significant and complex.

As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints and budget cuts, there may be a reduced focus on high-cost research and development projects, however the growing need for better treatment application is anticipated to drive the market growth.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ & ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.

With over three-fifths of the worldwide pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue in 2022, the hospitals & clinics sector held the greatest share of the end-user market. It is anticipated that this segment will continue to dominate the pharmaceutical suppositories market during the forecast period. This was ascribed to the fact that medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics, have demonstrated a growing preference for pharmaceutical suppositories. The expansion of the hospitals & clinics segment is further aided by an increase in government initiatives to guarantee high-quality chronic disease treatment and a rise in the number of hospitals using suppository therapy more frequently.Due to a number of variables, the home care category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast periodโ€”6.3%.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market in 2022. This was due to the region's high suppository adoption rate, presence of leading manufacturers, and expansion of the well-developed healthcare industry. But from 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the quickest rate of 7.5%, due to a growth in the number of elderly residents, a rise in the number of constipation and hemorrhoid sufferers, and improvements in the region's healthcare system.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

โ€ข On the basis of type, the rectal suppositories segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories market size in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the vaginal suppositories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of base, the emulsifying bases segment held largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories industry in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the online sales segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of prescription type, the prescribed suppositories segment held the largest pharmaceutical suppositories industry share in 2022. However, the OTC segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

โ€ข On the basis of region, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Bayer AG

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: -

