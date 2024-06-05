Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Updates : Hospital Pharmacies to maintain its Lead Position During 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market

The pharmaceutical suppositories market size is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market," The pharmaceutical suppositories market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The aging of the world's population is driving growing demand for pharmaceutical suppositories since elderly people frequently have trouble swallowing tablets or require localized drug administration. Additionally, there is a growing need for effective, focused treatments, like those provided by suppositories, due to the development in chronic diseases including certain malignancies and gastrointestinal disorders.

The range of drugs that may be administered via suppositories is growing thanks to technological developments in drug administration, such as better formulations, which is propelling the expansion of the pharmaceutical suppositories market. Additionally, the market is growing and becoming more informed thanks to government programs that support early diagnosis and pharmaceutical companies' efforts to inform the public about the advantages of suppository use.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12350

𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

During a recession, the impact on pharmaceutical industry, including pharmaceutical suppositories, can be significant and complex.

As pharmaceutical companies face financial constraints and budget cuts, there may be a reduced focus on high-cost research and development projects, however the growing need for better treatment application is anticipated to drive the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 & 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

With over three-fifths of the worldwide pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue in 2022, the hospitals & clinics sector held the greatest share of the end-user market. It is anticipated that this segment will continue to dominate the pharmaceutical suppositories market during the forecast period. This was ascribed to the fact that medical facilities, including hospitals and clinics, have demonstrated a growing preference for pharmaceutical suppositories. The expansion of the hospitals & clinics segment is further aided by an increase in government initiatives to guarantee high-quality chronic disease treatment and a rise in the number of hospitals using suppository therapy more frequently.Due to a number of variables, the home care category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period—6.3%.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12350

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market in 2022. This was due to the region's high suppository adoption rate, presence of leading manufacturers, and expansion of the well-developed healthcare industry. But from 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow at the quickest rate of 7.5%, due to a growth in the number of elderly residents, a rise in the number of constipation and hemorrhoid sufferers, and improvements in the region's healthcare system.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• On the basis of type, the rectal suppositories segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories market size in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the vaginal suppositories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of base, the emulsifying bases segment held largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories industry in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the online sales segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of prescription type, the prescribed suppositories segment held the largest pharmaceutical suppositories industry share in 2022. However, the OTC segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

• On the basis of region, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Bayer AG

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/conjunctivitis-treatment-market-A17599

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-clamps-market-A13381

𝐂𝐎𝐏𝐃 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/copd-and-asthma-diagnostic-and-monitoring-devices-market-A10567