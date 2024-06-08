Gallagher & Kennedy's Ellie Shaffer Publishes Insightful Article in Best Lawyers

Attorney Ellie Shaffer shares her extensive knowledge in the renowned Best Lawyers publication.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Shaffer, a Phoenix personal injury attorney at Gallagher & Kennedy, has recently shared her extensive knowledge in an insightful article published by Best Lawyers. Titled "Things to Do Before a Car Accident Happens to You," this article is a vital resource for anyone looking to protect themselves legally and financially before an unforeseen motor vehicle collision occurs.

In her article, Shaffer expands upon practical advice that can be easily implemented by individuals to enhance their preparedness for potential accidents. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of road incidents, Shaffer emphasizes the importance of taking proactive steps to mitigate risks and ensure legal protection.

Among the key recommendations in the article is the necessity of increasing motor vehicle coverage. Shaffer highlights that many drivers are underinsured and may face significant financial burdens in the event of a serious accident. By increasing their insurance coverage, drivers can better safeguard their financial stability and receive adequate compensation for damages and medical expenses.

Additionally, Shaffer advocates for the use of dashboard cameras, a tool that has become increasingly popular for its ability to provide clear and unbiased evidence in the event of a collision. Dashcams can play a crucial role in documenting accidents, helping to clarify fault, and expediting claims processes. Shaffer's advice underscores that having a dashcam can be a game-changer in disputed liability cases, providing peace of mind for drivers.

Ellie Shaffer's contributions to the field of personal injury law are well-regarded, and her latest article is no exception. Her practical tips and legal insights are not only informative but also essential for anyone who drives. By following her recommendations, individuals can better protect themselves and their loved ones on the road, potentially avoiding costly and stressful legal battles.

