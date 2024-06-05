Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha applauds Limpopo IEC for successful elections

The Premier of Limpopo Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha commended the Independent Electoral Commission in Limpopo for their diligent work and commitment to ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

Speaking at the Provincial Results Announcement dinner held at The Ranch Hotel on 03 June 2024, Premier Mathabatha expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Provincial Electoral Officer, Ms. Nkaro Mateta, and all members of the electoral commission for their exceptional leadership and dedication, which contributed to the success of the elections.

"I also want to extend my congratulations to the 1.4 million people of Limpopo who exercised their right to vote in these elections. The voter turnout is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the active participation of the people in shaping the future of our province," said Premier Mathabatha

While celebrating the successful elections, the Premier highlighted the importance of increasing voter turnout and ensuring that every voice is heard in the democratic process. He emphasised the need to protect and uphold the institution of democracy, acknowledging the sacrifices made by past generations for the right to vote.

Looking towards the future, Premier Mathabatha said the next administration should remain committed to fostering civic engagement, upholding the principles of democracy, and working collaboratively with other political parties, the private sector, and the entire community to continue on the path of economic renewal and sustainable development.

