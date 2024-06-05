MPD Arrests a Woman for an Armed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman involved in an armed carjacking in Northeast.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the victim agreed to meet the suspect in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, using the online application Facebook, to conduct a transaction. The victim exited their vehicle, and the suspect entered the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old She’ri Mykalie Bell of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a handgun. Bell was additionally charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

MPD is also encouraging residents to use designated Safe Exchange Zones if meeting up with people to complete transactions from online market platforms. These designated areas serve as a safe place for people to exchange goods or money in order to prevent pre-staged robberies. MPD also strongly encourages the public to be especially wary of meeting people who refuse to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone location.

MPD Safe Exchange zones can be found at every district station and the Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol.

MPD Safe Exchange Zone locations:

First District Station: 101 M Street SW

Second District Station: 3320 Idaho Avenue NW

Third District Station: 1620 V Street NW

Fourth District Station: 6001 Georgia Avenue NW

Fifth District Station: 1805 Bladensburg Road NE

Sixth District Station: 5002 Hayes Street NE

Seventh District Station: 2455 Alabama Avenue SE

Special Operations Division’s Harbor Patrol: 550 Water Street SW

CCN: 24073142