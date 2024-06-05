CD BioSciences Launches mRNA Isolation and Purification Services to Assist Centrosomal Research

CD BioSciences has launched its mRNA isolation and purification services for centrosomal research.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, CD BioSciences, a biotech company engaged in centrosomal research, has launched its mRNA isolation and purification services for centrosomes. This service provides scientific isolation technology and full coverage of biological experimental materials, such as tissues, and cells, to assist centrosomal research.

Centrosome, which acts as the main microtube organizing center (MTOC) in animal cells, is a cytoplasmic organelle composed of two microtubule-based cylinders called centrioles, and surrounded by an ordered matrix of proteins called pericentriolar material (PCM). At the same time, mRNAs are localized to the PCM by the interactions between proteins. Some studies have shown that the mRNAs located in centrosomes have great biological significance. Diverse localizations and translations of mRNAs are crucial for the composition and function of the PCM and may contribute to the diversity of the functions of cell centrosomes. With highly developed technologies for decades, the scientific research community has made progress in distinct functional contributions of mRNAs to centrosome biology (e.g., regulation of centrosome duplication and maintenance of centrosome integrity), still they remained deeply unexplored.

To assist customers in making better progress in centrosomal research, CD BioSciences provides extensive centrosome-related services, including gene-related services, protein-related services, and detection & quantification services. In these services, gene research related to mRNA can be the most fundamental step and therefore plays a crucial role in the whole research progress. Researchers can extract high-purity cytoplasm by isolating mRNA from centrosomes of animal cells or tissues, inducing aggregation and precipitation of centrosomes, and ultimately achieving purification. Moreover, researchers can continue to conduct other research on centrosome-localized mRNA, such as microarray, sequencing, and imaging, which will help them explore the enormous cellular biological value of mRNA.

Among the CD BioSciences’ centrosome-related services, it is notable that mRNA sequencing service for centrosomes has more advantages compared with other technologies for transcriptome analysis. This service enables more sensitive and accurate measurement of fold changes in gene expression, captures both known and novel features, and can be applied across a wide range of species.

With reliable sample materials, customized program services, and professional scientists, CD BioSciences’ mRNA isolation and purification services can provide powerful capabilities for diverse needs. In the area of centrosome research, CD BioSciences will be a trustworthy partner.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences has been dedicated to providing high-quality services in academic and life science worldwide. In the past decade, CD BioSciences has been serving as a trustworthy CRO company based in New York, providing customers professional technical support with experienced scientists and advanced technology in centrosome research and related fields, including oncology, immunology, neurology, cell biology, and cellular dynamics.