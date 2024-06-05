Submit Release
Huber Group Strengthens Capabilities with SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab’s Critical Stainless Steel Blowers

Huber Group received critical stainless steel blowers from SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, a leading manufacturer of centrifugal blowers

We are delighted to have teamed up with Huber Group and support their operational excellence with our Critical Stainless Steel Blowers.”
— Mohammed Vasi
SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, a leading manufacturer of high-performance centrifugal blowers, is thrilled to announce the successful delivery of five critical stainless steel blowers to Huber Group in Silvassa, a world leader in the chemical industry. These high-tech blowers are made to meet the exacting needs of Huber Group's operations, making sure that they are rugged, reliable, and efficient.

SYMBIOSIS blowers are designed to deliver optimal performance with minimal maintenance. The advanced engineering and strong build make sure that the airflow and pressure achieved are as per rated parameters.

The Solvent Vapour Extraction process is hazardous and critical to control application which needs reliable equipment for uninterrupted process conditions. With minimal leakage construction with the help of Mechanical seals, the customer application is taken care of with 24x7x365 operation requirements. This helps Huber Group run their business more efficiently and with less downtime. Integrating these fans into their processes can help Huber Group become much more productive and save a lot of money.

Mohammed Vasi, the founder of SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab, stated, "We are delighted to have teamed up with Huber Group and support their operational excellence with our Critical Stainless Steel Blowers." "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to quality and innovation in the industrial blower industry.”

“We have installed all 5 blowers successfully and they all are working OK.”
Nitin Lad, Manager Engineering at HUBER GROUP India Pvt Ltd

SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab is dedicated to coming up with new ways to meet the changing needs of the industrial sector. This dedication is shown by the relationship with Huber Group, as SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab keeps pushing the limits of blower technology. To make sure each blower meets the highest levels of performance and dependability, it goes through strict testing and quality control.

About SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab

SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab is a leading manufacturer of industrial blowers, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency, durable blowers for a wide range of applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, SYMBIOSIS Blowerfab delivers solutions that help businesses achieve their operational goals.

Blowerfab has stood out in the air movement industry with its Centrifugal Fans & Blowers, Axial Flow Fans, and Air Pollution Control Equipment, such as Fumes Exhaust Blowers, Ventilation Fans & Systems, and other goods.


About Huber Group

Huber Group is a global leader in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. With a wide range of products and solutions, Huber Group serves various sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty materials, providing essential components that drive progress and development.

MOHAMMED VASI
USHA DIE CASTING INDUSTRIES
+ +919825196665
info@blowerfab.com
