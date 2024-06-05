Injection Pen Market Size Projected to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR to Reach a Valuation of USD 46.72 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Leading to Increasing Need for Injection Pens for Medication Administration: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest updated study by Fact.MR, rising use of injection pens as an effective alternative to traditional needle and vial methods will help the global market reach a valuation of US$ 46.72 billion in 2024. The injection pen market has been projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034.Growing demand for injectable pen technologies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoporosis and diabetes, is widening the market opportunities for manufacturers across regions. Their popularity as an effective alternative to the traditional needle method is well-suited for market growth.Chronic conditions, which require regular dosing are driving demand for injection pens across regions. Convenience, safety, precision, and ease of use are key features of automated injection pens, which are driving their demand. Injection pen manufacturers are working to minimize patients' pain during injections and improve patient comfort.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyGlobal sales of injection pens are estimated at US$ 46.72 billion in 2024. The global injection pen market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 93.4 billion by 2034-end.The market is has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. North America is expected to account for a share of 36.7% of global market revenue by the end of 2034.Worldwide demand for reusable injection pens is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach a value of US$ 57.87 billion by 2034-end. Sales of injection pens in South Korea are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034.“Rising preference for self-administration of medications and high prevalence of diabetes are increasing the demand for injection pens for offering visual and audible feedback confirming dose delivery,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Presence of Leading Market Players in the United StatesSales of injection pens in the United States are projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% and reach US$ 32.74 billion by 2034-end. The presence of some key manufacturers of injection pens in the country is anticipated to positively impact demand for injection pens while offering some advanced solutions. In addition, a growing number of chronic diseases is also driving demand for injection pens there.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Market PlayersNovo Nordisk A/S, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medtronic plc, Braun Medical, Becton, Terumo Medical Corporation, Ypsomed AG, Dickinson and Company, Owen Mumford Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck, and Eli Lilly and Company are some of the leading manufacturers of injection pens.Competitive LandscapeCompanies operating in the global market are concentrating on expanding their footprints across regions through collaborations around the world. Multiple companies are incorporating acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to strengthen their presence across regions. In addition, new product developments, maintaining product quality, and strengthening systems used for product supply are helping them secure a position for themselves.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Amniocentesis Needle Market : The global amniocentesis needle market is currently valued at US$ 161 million and is estimated to stretch to a revenue of US$ 184.8 million by the end of 2027. Sales of amniocentesis needles are slated to increase at a sluggish 2.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Insulin Delivery Devices Market : The global insulin delivery devices market size have reached at US$ 16.8 Billion in 2023, and is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 33.1 Billion by 2033-end, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com