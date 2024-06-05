Recreational Boating Market 2024 - By Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Forecast To 2027

Recreational Boating Market

Surge in inclination toward recreational water sport activities and rise in water-based tourism fuel the global recreational boating market growth.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Increase in interest toward recreational water sport activities and surge in water-based tourism drive the growth of the global recreational boating market. However, high initial costs of ownership and environmental concerns related to recreational boats hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in boats and boat engines create new opportunities in the coming years.

Recreational boating is a leisurely activity of traveling on water in a boat. Many individual use this for fun and pleasure activities during outing with family and friends. Recreational boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing, and other water sports game such as powerboat racing, sports fishing, kayaking, and others. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐀𝐳𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐮, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The factors such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the Recreational Boating Market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Recreational boats, also known as pleasure crafts, are available in different types, including, towboats, sailboat, fishing boat, pontoon boats, and cabin cruisers. These boats are primarily made up of plastic, aluminum, and coated fabrics. Recreational boating events are open to all kinds of boats such as engine powered, sail powered, or man powered.

Based on power, the engine powered segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the inboard boats segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global recreational boating market size, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the personal watercrafts segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of power, the engine powered segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the inboard boats segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.

By activity type, the watersports & cruising segment is the highest contributor to the recreational boating market in terms of revenue.

On the size, the more than 100 ft segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

