Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market is to reach 3.16 billion in 2031 Driven by various industrial purposes.
Fueling Precision: Emerging Trends and Innovations in the Welding Gas and Shielding Gas MarketTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Size was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.64% over the forecast period 2024-2031.
Top Key Players:
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products
Gulf Cryo
Iwatani Corporation
Messer Group
Praxair Inc.
Southern Industrial Gas
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
The Linde Group
Expansion of the Aerospace & Automotive industries and growth in the construction & manufacturing industries are a few key drivers of the Industrial Gas/Shielding Gas Market.
Advancements in welding technologies, similar to laser welding and friction stir welding, are creating a demand for new types of welding gases that can optimize these processes. Manufacturers are developing eco-friendly welding gasses with lower environmental impact. The aerospace and automotive industries rely heavily on welding for joining essence and creating complex structures in vehicles and aircraft. The adding demand for featherlight and high-strength accouterments in these sectors is driving the need for technical welding gasses. The growing demand for consumer goods, industrial equipment, and ministry is fueling the essence manufacturing and fabrication sector. This, in turn, is leading to an advanced consumption of welding gasses. Construction assiduity is a major consumer of welding gasses, particularly in systems involving islands, structures, and structures. Government enterprise for developing better structure will further propel the market.
Segment Analysis of the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market by type and by application:
Argon holds the largest market share due to its inert properties, making it ideal for various welding processes. However, the segment for carbon dioxide and helium is also expected to grow steadily due to their specific applications in welding.
Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) dominates the market due to its versatility and wide range of applications. Other prominent segments include Gas Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) and Flux-cored Arc Welding (FCAW).
Impact of Russia- Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown on Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market:
Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of raw materials used in welding gas production, such as chromium and nickel. The war has disrupted these supplies, leading to price hikes and shortages of certain gases. A global economic slowdown could dampen demand for welding gases from various industries, such as construction and manufacturing. Reduced infrastructure spending and lower production volumes can lead to lower consumption of welding supplies. The war might lead to increased defense spending by several countries, which could benefit the welding gas market in those regions. Defense equipment manufacturing requires extensive welding processes. The disruption of supplies from Russia and Ukraine may prompt countries to source raw materials from elsewhere, potentially creating new markets for welding gas producers in other regions.
North America leading the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market in 2023
North America is the dominating market in 2023 and generates the most profit. The market in this region is being driven by a stable and healthy frugality as well as rising structure demand. Asia Pacific is adding at the quickest pace, with the topmost CAGR projected during the protuberance period. China, Japan, and India are all contributing to the market's expansion. The region's market expansion is being fueled by government measures to ameliorate structure and a growing frugality. There is also considerable growth in the European market. In this area, the automotive sector is snappily developing, and the rising demand for innovative motorcars will propel the request forward in the unborn times.
Recent developments:
In May 2024, Cordatus Capital's recent investment in B&J Welding Supply signifies the growing interest in the welding gas distribution market.
AMADA WELD TECH's appointment of a new CFO underlines the industry's focus on financial management and strategic investments in research and development.
