Surface Disinfectant Market to Reach USD 10.19 Bn by 2031 Driven by Outbreak of infectious diseases i.e., COVID-19
"Surface Disinfectant Market: Trends, Innovations, and Strategies for Hygiene and Infection Control"TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Surface Disinfectant Market size at USD 5.78 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2031.
The growth of the senior population is driven by the rising incidence of chronic disorders, increased occurrences of infectious diseases, and their widespread transmission. Moreover, the heightened demand for surface disinfectants to combat microorganisms is fueled by the growing number of surgeries conducted in hospitals and clinics. These factors significantly enhance the growth rate of the Surface Disinfectant Market. Increased regulations and stringent guidelines aimed at improving health and hygiene further drive this market. Enhanced cleanliness protocols and a focus on sanitation policies contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period.
However, the hazardous handling of chemicals in disinfectants poses risks to both the environment and human health, creating restraints on the market. Chemicals like hypochlorite, peroxides, and acetic acid, commonly used in disinfectants, can be damaging.
• For instance, sodium hypochlorite, a corrosive and flammable material, can cause burns and complicate handling, storage, and transportation processes, leading to increased costs. Research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has highlighted significant rates of chronic disorders with severe health impacts among users, further constraining the market.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players are Ecolab, 3M Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PDI Inc., W.M. Barr, SC Johnson Professional, BASF SE, Steris, Evonik Industries AG, Kimberley-Clark Corporation (KCWW), Medline Industries, Spartan Chemical Company, GOJO Industries Inc., Whiteley Corporation, and other key players mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
The surface disinfectants market is categorized into liquid, sprays, and wipes.
In 2023, liquid disinfectants dominated the market, accounting for over 63% of total revenue. Their versatility makes them suitable for various applications in both industrial and household settings, including kitchen fixtures, ceramic tiles, windows, plastics, and exterior surfaces. Liquid disinfectants are typically toxic antimicrobial chemicals available in liquid and gel forms with low viscosity. Biobased variants are common, with sodium hypochlorite being a widely used liquid disinfectant in the livestock industry. It is effective against various diseases and infections in livestock and remains stable even in hard water conditions.
By Composition
• Bio-based
• Chemical
• Alcohol
• Oxidizing Agents
• Phenolics
• Ammonium Compounds
• Aldehydes
• Others
By Form
• Liquid
• Sprays
• Wipes
• Alcohol-Based Wipes
• Quaternary Ammonium Compound-Based Wipes
• Other Wipes
By Application
• Instruments
• In House
• Others
By End-use
• Hospitals
• Households
• Food Processing Industries
• Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes
• Educational Institutes
• Laboratories
• Malls
• Railways
• Airports
• Others
Competitor Insights
The market's competitive landscape is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous multinationals striving to meet high demand from a substantial base of end-users. Key players are adopting innovative marketing strategies and advanced technologies to expand their customer base. Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing productivity, operational efficiency, and lead time reduction to optimize supply efficiency and maintain competitiveness. With increasing consumer awareness of the toxicity of chemical-based treatments and rising disposable incomes in industrialized economies, many companies are now producing biobased surface disinfectants.
• For instance, in March 2022, illuminate patented CleanWhite, a revolutionary LED light disinfectant that safely sanitizes high-touch areas while rooms are occupied. Independent studies show it eliminates 99% of surface infections, including bacteria, viruses, and mold, without harsh chemicals.
Recent Developments
May 2023: LANXESS announced that Rely+On Virkon, a broad-spectrum disinfectant, effectively combats Candida auris yeast. This makes it suitable for use in healthcare and institutional settings to prevent or control infections caused by this drug-resistant yeast.
April 2023: SC Johnson introduced the FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Spray, a range of formulas designed to safeguard families against germs by disinfecting hard, non-porous surfaces.
June 2023: Lysol released the first EPA-approved air sanitizer spray in the US.
March 2022: PDI introduced new disinfectants to help combat healthcare-associated infections and address challenges related to COVID-19 in healthcare settings.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Surface Disinfectant Market
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted the supply chain of raw materials for surface disinfectants, impacting production and distribution. Transportation routes and trade relations have been affected, leading to product scarcity and higher prices. This has created challenges for businesses and consumers. Additionally, the conflict has heightened awareness of hygiene, driving increased demand for disinfectant products to mitigate health risks.
Regional Analysis
North America leads the market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards for hygiene, and high awareness levels. The United States drives regional growth with its extensive healthcare system, diverse commercial and industrial applications, and presence of major disinfectant manufacturers. Stringent health and safety regulations and a proactive approach to innovative disinfection methods boost demand for surface disinfectants. With over 33 million hospital admissions reported by the American Health Association in 2022, driven by various chronic illnesses and medical treatments, the demand for surface disinfectants is expected to further rise, expanding the market in the region.
Key Takeaways:
• The global surface disinfectant market is poised for significant growth fueled by rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable disinfectants.
• Strategic alliances, investments, cooperative ventures, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.
• Enhancing production capacity, consistently introducing new products, and forming strategic partnerships to outperform rivals.
• Europe's surface disinfectant market is growing rapidly, with major global players expanding their presence in the region to meet the increasing demand from healthcare facilities.
