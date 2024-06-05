Insect Growth Regulators Market to Reach USD 1.90 Bn by 2031 Driven by Growing Adoption of Organic Farming Practices
"Insect Growth Regulators Market: Analyzing Trends, Innovations, and Growth Prospects for Pest Control Solutions"TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Insect Growth Regulators Market size at USD 1.2 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.02% to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2031.
The insect growth regulators (IGRs) market, a dynamic sector within the agrochemical industry, is dedicated to managing insect populations through the disruption of their growth and development processes. These synthetic chemicals mimic or interfere with insect hormones, offering a more environmentally friendly and selective approach to pest control than traditional insecticides. Several factors drive the market's growth. Firstly, increasing concerns about the environmental and human health impacts of conventional pesticides have spurred demand for safer and more sustainable pest control solutions. IGRs allow for pest management without harming beneficial organisms or posing risks to human health. Secondly, the rising global population and the need to boost agricultural productivity have fueled the adoption of IGRs. These regulators protect crop yields by minimizing insect damage and reducing the development of resistance in pest populations, ensuring more efficient and consistent crop production.
Furthermore, growing awareness and adherence to integrated pest management (IPM) practices have accelerated the use of IGRs. IPM emphasizes a holistic approach to pest control, integrating various strategies to minimize reliance on chemical pesticides while maintaining effective pest management.
Get a Report Sample of Insect Growth Regulators Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3594
Some of the Key Players Included are:
The major key players are Russel IPM Ltd., Bayer CropScience AG, Valent U.S.A Corporation, DOW Chemical Company, Central Gardens, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, ADAMA India Pvt. Ltd., Pets Co., Sumitomo Chemical Company, and other key players mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
In 2023, the Agriculture segment emerged as the leading application area in the global market for Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs). Agriculture relies heavily on pest control due to the significant damage insects can cause to crops, resulting in reduced yields and economic losses. IGRs offer an effective solution for controlling a wide range of agricultural pests while minimizing the use of traditional chemical pesticides, which can have adverse environmental and health impacts. With ongoing challenges of pest resistance to chemical pesticides, IGRs serve as a valuable tool in resistance management strategies. Their lower likelihood of resistance development compared to traditional pesticides allows farmers to maintain effectiveness over time.
By Product
• Chitin synthesis inhibitors
• Ecdysone Antagonists
• Juvenile hormone analogs and mimics
• Ecdysone Agonists
By Form
• Liquid
• Aerosol
• Bait
By Application
• Agriculture
• Commercial
• Residential
Competitive Insights
Industry players focus on new developments, strengthening supply chain management, providing quality products, and maintaining standards. Leading manufacturers of insect growth regulators are particularly focused on developing products to halt the growth of various insects at earlier stages, continuously innovating solutions for multiple purposes. Companies are entering the insect growth regulators market, providing a spectrum of products including traditional chitin synthesis inhibitors and novel anti-juvenile hormone agents.
• For example, in 2021, Bayer introduced Vayego 200 SC, a versatile insecticide effective against caterpillars, meeting modern farmers' diverse protection needs.
Make Enquiry About Insect Growth Regulators Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3594
Recent Developments
March 2023: Bayer highlighted innovative healthcare solutions at its annual Pharma Media Day 2023, focusing on sustainable business success.
April 2022: Syngenta Seed Care and Biocare's Crop Solutions announced a collaboration for new biological seed treatments.
March 2023: Dow presented its latest revolutionary ingredients at In-Cosmetics Global 2023 in Barcelona, emphasizing sustainable solutions for the personal care market.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Insect Growth Regulators Market
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has interrupted the supply chain of insect growth regulators (IGRs), resulting in a market shortage. This scarcity has reduced the availability of IGRs globally, leading to price surges and challenges in accessing these essential products for farmers and pest control professionals. Furthermore, the conflict has reshaped the competitive landscape of the IGR market. With Ukraine's production capabilities affected, other countries like Russia have increased production to meet demand, intensifying competition among suppliers. Industry players now face greater pressure to innovate and distinguish their products to maintain a competitive edge.
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America dominated the global Insect Growth Regulators Market, securing the largest market share. Renowned for its advanced and highly productive agriculture industry, North America features extensive commercial farming operations cultivating a diverse array of crops, including cereals, fruits, and vegetables. In response to insect pests threatening these crops, North American growers have increasingly adopted Insect Growth Regulators (IGRs) for safe and efficient pest control. As challenges arise from pest resistance to chemical pesticides, IGRs offer a compelling solution with lower likelihoods of resistance development, thus supporting effective and sustainable pest management practices. Consequently, IGRs have become integral components of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies in the region.
Key Takeaways:
• The global insect growth regulators market is primed for growth due to increasing demand for eco-friendly and safe alternatives to inhibit insect growth.
• Strategic alliances, investments, cooperative ventures, product introductions, and advancements among companies play a pivotal role in securing essential components, expertise, and market positioning.
• The IGR market grows with rising awareness of chemical pesticide harms and sustainable pest management benefits, supported by governmental and environmental educational efforts.
• The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Gibberellins market, driven by rising awareness of professional pest control services.
Buy the Latest Version of Insect Growth Regulators Market Report 2024-2031 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3594
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram