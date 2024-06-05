Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Reach USD 5.52 Billion by 2031 Driven Growing Need for Crop Protection Solutions
"Boosting Yields: Navigating the Agricultural Adjuvants Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations for Enhanced Crop Protection and Growth."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Agricultural Adjuvants Market size at USD 3.79 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 4.8% to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2031.
The expansion of agricultural industries in developing nations is expected to drive demand for agricultural adjuvants, particularly as precision farming gains momentum. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and reduced reliance on chemical inputs further fuel this demand, benefiting leading manufacturers in the sector. Additionally, the growing agrochemical industry is pushing innovation towards sustainable and eco-friendly adjuvants, aligning with farmers' sustainability goals and boosting market growth.
• For instance, in August 2022, the Indian government initiated a digital agriculture mission aimed at promoting precision farming techniques. This initiative is anticipated to drive the adoption of precision farming, consequently benefiting the adjuvant market. Adjuvants play a vital role in optimizing pesticide application in precision farming practices, thus aligning with the objectives of the digital agriculture mission.
However, the substantial costs associated with research and development may impede market growth in developing economies. Moreover, stringent government regulations governing the use of agricultural adjuvants could slow down market expansion due to prolonged approval processes and restricted usage policies.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Nufarm Ltd.
• Croda International PLC
• BASF SE
• Solvay SA
• Clariant AG
• Corteva Agriscience
• Huntsman International LLC
• Dow Chemical Company
• Miller Chemical & Fertilizer
• Helena Chemical Company
• Evonik Industries AG
• Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.
• Winfield United
• Stepan Company
• and other
Segment Analysis
In 2023, Activator adjuvants lead the market by type, accounting for the largest market share and expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These adjuvants play a vital role in enhancing the biological action of specific crop protection products. For instance, while herbicides possess inherent weed-killing properties, the addition of an activator adjuvant improves penetration, resulting in more effective weed, pest, or disease control. Surfactants, oil concentrates, and liquid fertilizer solutions are among the adjuvants in this group, collectively enhancing the efficacy of crop protection processes.
By Product
• Utility Adjuvants
• Compatibility Agents
• Buffering Agents
• Water Conditioning Agents
• Drift Control Agents
• Antifoaming Agents
• Others
• Activator Adjuvants
• Oil-based Adjuvants
• Surfactants
By Formulation
• Emulsifiable Concentrates
• Suspension Concentrates
By Crop Type
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Cereals & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Others
By Source
• Bio-based
• Petroleum-based
By Adoption Stage
• Tank Mix
• In-Formulation
By Application
• Insecticides
• Herbicides
• Fungicides
• Others
Competitor Insights
Leading agricultural adjuvant manufacturers leverage various expansion tools and strategies to attain a significant competitive edge, often through partnerships, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, to expand within the competitive landscape. Conversely, new entrants face challenges in influencing the industry, but leveraging strategic assets can provide them with a competitive advantage. Effective marketing serves as a key expansion strategy for them. The combined efforts of leading agricultural adjuvant manufacturers and new entrants shape the global agricultural adjuvant market size.
Recent Developments
June 2022: Brandt Consolidated introduced high-performance seed treatments, including BRANDT EnzUp Grain ST and BRANDT SeedZone Zn, aiming to capture consumer attention.
January 2023: Lamberti SPA acquired Aquatrols to strengthen its position in the competitive landscape and leverage consolidated resources for a competitive edge.
September 2022: Solar Earth Technologies Ltd (Solar Earth) and BASF collaborated to develop Paving Integrated Photovoltaic (PIPV) panels, suitable for installation on various surfaces, including roads, to harness solar energy.
September 2022: Evonik conducted research on microorganisms that provide cereal crops with atmospheric nitrogen, a vital nutrient for their growth.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Agricultural Adjuvants Market
The conflict has disrupted the supply chain, causing shortages of crucial raw materials needed for agricultural adjuvant production. This scarcity has led to higher prices and limited availability, adversely affecting farmers and agricultural businesses. The extensive Russian invasion of Ukraine inflicted significant damage on the country's agricultural sector, estimated at $4.28 billion, roughly 16% of its capital stock. This has presented numerous challenges for the agricultural adjuvants market. Firstly, the destruction of infrastructure like transportation networks and storage facilities has impeded efficient distribution, resulting in delivery delays and increased logistical costs. Secondly, the conflict has dampened agricultural activities in affected regions, as farmers, facing uncertainty, have scaled back cultivation efforts, leading to reduced demand for agricultural adjuvants. This decreased demand further compounds challenges for manufacturers and suppliers.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific leads the market in 2023, commanding the majority of global market share. The region boasts a significant agricultural industry, cultivating a diverse range of crops. This includes cereals, oilseeds, fruits, vegetables, and more, driving demand for effective crop protection solutions, such as adjuvants. Rapid population growth and evolving dietary preferences in Asia Pacific have heightened the demand for food production. This necessitates increased agricultural productivity and efficiency, driving adjuvant adoption to optimize crop yields and combat pests and diseases.
Moreover, growing awareness of sustainable agricultural practices and the need for minimal environmental impact have spurred demand for adjuvants supporting eco-friendly farming methods. There's a high demand for adjuvants enhancing agrochemical efficacy while reducing environmental footprint. Additionally, the region's robust agrochemical manufacturing base ensures availability and accessibility of adjuvants, further supporting market growth.
• For instance, in December 2023, Sumitomo Chemical, a prominent Japanese adjuvant manufacturer, has revealed plans to expand its manufacturing facility in India. This move underscores its dedication to meeting the rising demand for adjuvants in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Takeaways:
• Substantial growth is anticipated in the global agricultural adjuvants market, propelled by increasing demand for eco-friendly adjuvants.
• Strategic partnerships, investments, joint ventures, product innovations, and technological advancements are crucial in securing vital resources, expertise, and market positioning among companies.
• Herbicides emerged as the leading segment in the agricultural adjuvants market.
• The Asia Pacific region is expected to sustain its dominance, driven by escalating construction activities fueled by the region's expanding population.
