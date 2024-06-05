Reputed Astrologer, Dr. Sohini Sastri From Kolkata Shares Her Achievements Upon Winning The ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sohini Sastri is a renowned astrologer in Kolkata with proficiency in KP astrology, traditional astrology, palmistry, and Vastu. After having completed a degree in Arts and a Master's degree from a prestigious Indian university, she surrendered herself to the field of Astrology which helped her grow an extensive knowledge in tantra and earned her the esteemed title of the best Tantrik in India. SHe is recently felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence for her outstanding service to the community. Here are some of the important achievement sin her elongated career:
Brand Ambassador of International Vedic Astrology Federation, USA
Dr. Sohini Sastri's recognition as the brand ambassador for the International Vedic Astrology Federation, USA, serves as evidence of her unwavering dedication and exceptional proficiency in this field. By actively promoting and establishing the IVAF brand, she demonstrates her profound enthusiasm for Vedic astrology and its profound impact on a global scale. This acknowledgment not only emphasises her remarkable accomplishments but also emphasises the significance of her contributions to the wider community of astrology enthusiasts across the globe.
DLitt in Astrology
Dr. Sohini Sastri has been recognized with the prestigious DLitt in Astrology from the National American University, approved by the esteemed Board of Overseas. This award serves as a testament to her exceptional achievements in the field of astrology, showcasing her dedication to the profession and extensive expertise.
"Best Astrologer in the World" by the Astrological Association of Great Britain
Dr. Sohini Sastri's acknowledgment as the "World's Top Astrologer" by the Astrological Association of Great Britain serves as evidence of her unmatched proficiency and significant contributions to the realm of astrology. Through her unwavering commitment, extensive knowledge, and insightful perspectives, she has not only gained international recognition but has also solidified her position as a prominent figure in the field of astrological sciences.
Indian Women's History Museum Foundation
Dr. Sohini Sastri's recognition of the Indian Women's History Museum Foundation highlights her exceptional achievements as a renowned astrologer, philanthropist, and mentor. Through her unwavering dedication and efforts to uplift others, she has significantly impacted Indian society, establishing herself as a source of motivation for future generations.
The Global Book of Excellence, England
Dr. Sohini Sastri has been recognized with the esteemed 'Global Book of Excellence', England, award for her outstanding contributions to the field of astrology. Her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication are evident in this remarkable achievement. Out of numerous nominees globally, she stands out as the sole recipient in the astrology category, showcasing her exceptional skills and significant influence in her field. Dr. Sastri's impactful work not only enhances the realm of astrology but also motivates numerous individuals worldwide, solidifying her reputation as a genuine trailblazer in her domain.
The Inspiring Indian Women Award For 2024
Dr. Sohini Sastri's recent receipt of 'The Inspiring Indian Women Award 2024' from Bob Blackman, CBE, Padmashree, the Honourable MP from the UK, at the historic Houses of Parliament in London, highlights her exceptional role as an astrologer, life coach, and advocate for women empowerment. Her remarkable contributions to society are evident through her unwavering dedication to guiding individuals, especially women, towards self-discovery and empowerment. Dr. Sastri's influence has inspired numerous individuals to pursue their aspirations and embrace their potential. This recognition is a testament to her steadfast commitment to uplifting others and creating positive change in the world.
The World Book of Records For 2022
Dr. Sohini Sastri has been honoured with a sincere appreciation for being featured in the 2022 World Book of Records, which acknowledges her as an exceptional astrologer. Through her profound knowledge and unwavering devotion, she has made a lasting impact on the field of astrology, positively influencing numerous lives with her perceptive guidance and profound wisdom. Her unwavering determination to excel and her dedication to enhancing the comprehension of astrology have rightfully granted her this prestigious recognition.
Also, Dr. Sohini Sastri also actively participates in numerous astrological organisations, including the Asian Astrologers of Congress, Astro Medical Research Center, Astrological Association of Great Britain, Astrological Research Project, and Asian Congress of Astrologers as she is a distinguished figure and also wants to expand her knowledge everyday.
Vedic astrology, kp astrology, daily prediction, palmistry, rudraksha therapy, gemologist, numerology, colour therapy, tantra, marriage, finance, job, business, education, legal and vastu problems, relationships, career, love affairs, conjugate problems & health are the areas of astrology covered by Dr. Sohini Sastri. She is also available for online consultation. Please check her website to know more.
