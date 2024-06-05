The awakening for Cuban farms

Mariano Almeida’s land was once taken over by an invasive bush. Known locally as marabou, this weed covers vast tracts of degraded land around Cuba, displacing livestock and agriculture. FAO is helping Mariano and other farmers in three provinces to restore the land, improving food security and livelihoods. © FAO/Mariano Quintero Almeida 05/06/2024 In the town of Corralillo, in the province of Villa Clara in central Cuba, Mariano Quintero Almeida works eight hours a day in the hot sun on the farm he calls El despertar (or “the awakening”). He’s not complaining. In fact, he is pleased. When Mariano was given the land three years ago, the thought of scratching anything more than a bare living from this 67.5-hectare property seemed unattainable. El despertar farm was covered almost completely by an invasive weed (Dichrostachys cinerea) called “marabou” or “sickle bush”. A fast-growing, woody bush covered by thorns, marabou forms dense thickets, making cultivation almost impossible. “Specialized machinery is essential for cutting marabou because it’s a very strong plant with many thorns,” Mariano explains. “If the work is not done correctly, the marabou will sprout again from its roots and return even stronger than before. In six months, it will have overtaken double the land it occupied previously.” Mariano says decades of unsustainable cattle ranching in Corralillo had led to overgrazing, soil degradation and erosion, making the land susceptible to infestation by marabou. Over the years, property after property had been over-run, displacing livestock and agriculture and transforming the community. “Jobs disappeared, and people migrated to other towns or cities,” Mariano remembers. “All of my neighbours had to remove their livestock and started making charcoal and selling firewood, because they couldn’t work the land.” “There are very few farms here that are not infested,” he elaborates. “Only a very few people know how to work the marabou. Others decided to apply chemical herbicides that later caused them problems in cultivating livestock or agriculture.”

The problem is not isolated to Corralillo. The marabou weed covers vast tracts of once productive land around Cuba. In 2020, the Cuban government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) began implementing a project, financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), to help manage the situation. The overall aim of the USD 120 million project is to develop more sustainable and climate change-resilient agrifood systems in areas covered mostly by marabou and degraded pastureland. Cuba, a Small Island Developing State, is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The provinces of Villa Clara, Matanzas and las Tunas have experienced recurring droughts, soil degradation and salinity. Under the project, smallholder farmers in those three provinces received machinery, including tractors, brush cutters, rotavators and ploughs. More than 4 500 farmers, including 900 women, have received training. Mariano says project personnel explained how the machinery worked and its capabilities ahead of time, but seeing it set to work on the marabou was incredible. “They are impressive machines,” he says. “We were overjoyed to see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Mariano explains that farmers are now able to clear the same amount of marabou in a day that on their own would have taken a month. And the work itself is more effective, ploughing the marabou biomass into the soil, so the soil benefits. “Before we worked from sunrise to sunset with axes and machetes, the marabou thorns tearing our arms and clothes,” Mariano says. “We could plant small plots that gave us just enough for our family’s use. Now we can farm larger tracts of land and help the community with the crops we are planting. It has made a big difference.”

So far, farmers have eradicated more than 5 100 hectares of marabou and are in the process of establishing forestry, agroforestry and silvopastoral systems on the land, cultivating trees, shrubs and agricultural crops, as well as livestock. ©FAO/ Mariano Quintero Almeida