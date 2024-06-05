College Dropout, Hometown Hero, & DC Video Agency Founder, Shane Yeager, Takes Home Business 40 Under 40 Award At 33
Shane Yeager, Bottom Left, learned team leadership and video production skills early in his career with high school broadcasting club, TigerNews
Shane Yeager, the founder of video production agency CineSalon, wins the 40 Under 40 Award at 33 for the companies explosive growth.
I'm honored to receive this award. I hope that my successes inspire others to venture as far as they can beyond what they know they are capable of today.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CineSalon is proud to announce that its founder, Shane Yeager, has been honored with the prestigious Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Award at the age of 33. This accolade celebrates Shane’s remarkable achievements in the media production industry and his influential role as an entrepreneur and leader in the Washington, DC community and beyond.
— Shane Yeager
The Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Award is a highly regarded global recognition program that identifies and celebrates the world’s most promising young executives and entrepreneurs. It acknowledges those who exhibit outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to shaping the future of business. The award aims to provide a platform for networking and growth opportunities for young leaders who demonstrate exceptional potential and ambition.
Shane Yeager’s journey in media production began in his early high school years. By 18, he had already won a national business award for video production, earning an endorsement from his state's senator. His early success set the stage for a career characterized by creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.
As the founder of CineSalon, a bi-coastal video production company, Shane has been instrumental in raising millions of dollars for emerging ventures and capturing millions of views for Fortune 500 companies and the Department of Defense. CineSalon provides comprehensive strategy and creation services, ensuring high-quality production from concept to distribution.
In addition to CineSalon, Shane founded ShortKlips, a technology company that revolutionizes the production industry by offering “Uber-like” services. ShortKlips quickly matches talent with job requests, delivering final videos in record time, showcasing Shane’s commitment to efficiency and innovation.
Outside of media he also owns a coffee company located in Brazil, CafeForte, and manages a holding company with various real estate properties in it's portfolio.
He's also a published author and social media personality with his wife Tais.
Shane’s extensive experience includes overseeing hundreds of productions across nearly every continent, with many of these projects receiving awards for their excellence. His expertise spans securing and managing production finances, leading creative teams, and serving as a sought-after cinematographer in the advertising industry.
Shane holds a university degree in marketing and entrepreneurship, an Adobe Expert Certification, and a Part 107 Drone License. His educational background and certifications further enhance his credentials as a leader in media production.
"I'm honored to receive this award. I come from a small town in PA, a humble place full of great people who've helped shape me into the business leader I am today. I hope that my successes inspire others to venture as far as they can beyond what they know they are capable of today."
The nomination process for the Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Award is rigorous, involving thorough research and evaluation by a skilled advisory board. Nominees are assessed on their career progress, business accomplishments, leadership skills, innovation, and personal reputation within the business community.
Shane’s selection for this award highlights his inspiring personal story, his innovative contributions to the media production industry, and his dedication to corporate social responsibility. His inclusion in the 40 Under 40 list places him among an elite group of young leaders poised to make a significant impact on the world of business.
As a recipient of the Business Elite’s 40 Under 40 Award, Yeager joins a prestigious network of leaders who are shaping the future of business. This recognition not only celebrates his past achievements but also signals a bright future for his ventures and the broader media production industry.
