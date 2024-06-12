Jim Marter, Republican Nominee for Congress (IL-14) Announces Major Endorsement from Congressman Darin LaHood
Jim would be a valued member of the House Republican Caucus, helping to secure our border, ignite the American economy, and cut out of control spending in D.C.”OSWEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Marter the Republican Nominee for US Congress in Illinois' 14th District is honored to have the Endorsement of Congressman Darin LaHood.
— Congressman, Darin LaHood
“I am proud to give my full endorsement and support to Jim Marter, the Republican nominee for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District,” said Congressman LaHood.
“Jim has a decade of service to his community that provides him with the necessary skills and demeanor to serve the hard-working residents of his Congressional District. I am confident Jim will never waver on our shared belief in limited government, and his desire to keep the American Dream a reality for all who seek it. Jim would be a valued member of the House Republican Caucus, helping to secure our border, ignite the American economy, and cut out of control spending in D.C. I look forward to serving with him in the next Congress.”
LaHood is a Vice-Chair of the National Republican Campaign Committee, where he has served as the Finance Director, helping raise over $300 million during the last election cycle, and currently serves as the Director of the Patriot Program, leading support for incumbent members of the House Republican Caucus.
Jim Marter grew up in Peoria County where his parents made their home, and where he was raised with his 3 brothers. His Father is an Army Veteran , 89 years of age, still resides in Peoria.
Rep. Darin LaHood and his family are natives of Peoria, Illinois. Congressman LaHood has served as a U.S. Representative from Illinois since 2015 and is a member of the Republican Caucus. He is also the son of Kathy (Dunk) and Ray LaHood, the 16th United States Secretary of Transportation and before that a seven-term U.S. Representative.
Rep. Darin LaHood previously served in the Illinois Senate from the 37th legislative district from 2011 to 2015 and is currently Representing Illinois’ 16th district, including portions of Bureau, DeKalb, LaSalle, and Putnam counties, portions of which are also represented by the 14th district.
Jim Marter is the 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress (IL-14) to replace his opponent, Democrat Lauren Underwood. More information about his campaign and his growing list of endorsements may be found at www.marter4congress.us.
