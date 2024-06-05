Please Review Us Unveils New Affiliate Marketing Program With Lifetime Commissions

Please Review Us Automate Your Reviews Get More Reviews! Automate Your Reviews with Please Review Us 3 steps to automating your reviews

One Click SEO Introduces Generous Commission Structure for Affiliates in Their AI Driven Review Management Platform

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Click SEO, a leader in lead generation and digital marketing, is excited to announce the launch of its affiliate marketing program, designed to provide partners with lifetime commissions. The affiliate program is on Please Review Us, the newest product by One Click SEO, which is an AI based reputation management system at affordable prices.The new affiliate program has an aggressive commission structure with payments in perpetuity. With a minimum of one sale every two years, as long as they are clients of Please Review Us, the affiliate will continue to get paid.Please Review Us is a monthly service (SaaS) that provides ongoing value by fully automating any businesses review process.The AI based system reaches out to past clients by text and email requesting a review. The Please Review Us AI responds to the review. To complete the review cycle, the system automatically posts the reviews to social media.Please Review Us also provides a customizable Review Display Widget that blends multiple Google Business Profiles and Facebook Business Accounts. Choosing to display only the best reviews or not to show reviews that only contain stars without comments. The Review Display Widget can be added to any website and a WordPress Plugin is also available.The platform aids businesses in building credibility, lead generation, search engine optimization, reputation management and increasing online visibility through authentic customer feedback. Online reviews are a critical aspect of Local SEO and lead generation as well as reputation managementTo make sure all new customers have a smooth start-up process, Please Review Us provides “live onboarding” with each customer to ensure they are properly set up and fully functioning. The Please Review Us review system is designed to be as hands off for the customer as possible, with minimal input, while strategically bringing in business reviews and leveraging those reviews with AI responses, website display widget and posting to social media.The new affiliate program offers an aggressive and lucrative commission structure , providing high-earning potential for partners. With as little as one sale every two years, affiliates earn lifetime commissions for each client referred, ensuring continuous and substantial income. One Click SEO provides a real-time dashboard showing all traffic, conversions and payouts for your affiliate links.Dean Cacioppo, Founder of One Click SEO said, "Consistently getting customer reviews is a critical but laborious process for any business. Every business owner understands the importance of having numerous, great reviews." When asked why did he decide to build Please Review Us, Cacioppo answered, "Leveraging AI to simplify the entire process puts your business reviews on autopilot. From request and response to social syndication and displaying on your website, our service simply works."Interested affiliates can sign up for the program through the Please Review Us website Detailed information on the benefits, commission structure, and support available to affiliates is provided on their affiliate page.Affiliates can start earning ongoing commissions in as little as 30 days.Although Please Review Us is committed to honoring every affiliate's commission structure in perpetuity, One Click SEO reserves the right to modify the commission structure for new affiliate partners in the future.

