CineSalon Welcomes SunJae Smith as Director of Production, East Coast
CineSalon, a leading Washington, DC production agency hires industry veteran SunJae Smith to become Director of Production, East Coast, driving growth efforts.
We can't wait to go head-to-head with the other great firms in town. In the end, clients will be the winners, and that's what matters.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CineSalon, a fast growing, bi-coastal production agency, announces the appointment of SunJae Smith as the new Director of Production for the East Coast. With extensive experience in association marketing and video production, SunJae is a strategic hire that enhances CineSalon’s production position and will drive strategic growth.
— SunJae Smith
For the past 12 years, SunJae has spearheaded video initiatives in the restaurant and trucking industries, producing hundreds of impactful videos that address key issues in these sectors. His work has taken him across the globe, covering major events and crafting compelling stories from celebrity chefs to executive officers. SunJae’s expertise spans every stage of production, from directing and cinematography to video editing and motion graphics, making him a versatile and invaluable addition to the CineSalon team.
Adding an experienced video marketer like SunJae Smith on the CineSalon team is crucial for expanding in the competitive and complex space of advocacy and association organizations in Washington, D.C. SunJae’s deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within this sector allows him to craft persuasive narratives that resonate with key stakeholders.
Smith will help CineSalon navigate the intricacies of the D.C. market, build strong relationships with associations, and effectively communicate their messages to diverse audiences. This strategic hire makes sense for CineSalon as they aim to diversify and enhance their competitive offerings, positioning themselves as a leading provider of high-quality video content in this "DC insider" environment.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome SunJae Smith to the CineSalon executive team," said Shane Yeager, CEO of CineSalon. "His extensive experience, knowledge of associations, and creative vision are exactly what we need to take our projects and sales pipeline to the next level. SunJae’s ability to tell powerful stories and his knack for bringing out the best in every project will be a tremendous growth factor for us. We’ve wanted him on the team for years, and it’s finally happened!"
Smith’s innovative approach and leadership skills are expected to significantly drive CineSalon’s expansion on the East Coast, aligning perfectly with the agency’s mission to produce cinematic content that's visually compelling and relevant to viewers.
"I'm excited for this new challenge, scaling a video agency in a competitive marketing like Washington, DC. There are some great firms here that we can't wait to go head-to-head with. In the end, clients will be the winners, and that's what matters," said Smith.
About CineSalon
CineSalon is a premier production agency known for its innovative storytelling and high-quality video production. We create compelling content for a diverse range of clients, from commercial brands to nonprofit organizations.
