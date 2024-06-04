TRIUMPH UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION MY25 SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RR IN COLLABORATION WITH BREITLING

Only 270 Limited Edition motorcycles with matching Triumph Owners Exclusive watches available

Premium paint scheme with gold hand-painted detailing, luxury leather seat with French stitching, and high specification Akrapovic silencer

Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch, with titanium and 18k red gold, an anthracite dial, and brown leather strap

Atlanta, Georgia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Modern technology meets classic style in the latest collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and Swiss luxury watchmaker Breitling; two pioneering brands known for precision engineering, performance, and style.

Capturing the essence of freedom on the open road and celebrating the brands’ shared spirit of bold innovation, Triumph unveils a top of the range Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition, while Breitling introduces a distinctive Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch.

Proud owners of the new Limited Edition motorcycle will also have the unique opportunity to purchase a made-to-order Triumph Owners Exclusive watch featuring a carbon dial, brown alligator strap, and a caseback engraved with their motorcycle’s unique number, which is inscribed on the top yoke of the bike, creating a unique set where the watch and motorcycle enrich each other’s story.

Limited to only 270 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide, the Limited Editon features a bespoke paint scheme with premium gold hand-painted detailing, leather seat with French stitching, exclusive high-specification Akrapovič silencer, and ultra-light carbon fiber parts.

Breitling’s presence is in the details: a custom Breitling start screen, the Breitling logo laser-etched onto the machined rear wheel finisher, and a distinct gold Breitling badge on the tank.

Known for its exhilarating performance, the Speed Triple 1200 RR impresses with its Öhlins semi-active suspension, track-derived specification, and beautifully crafted cockpit fairing accentuating its signature single rounded headlight.

The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph watch is a fusion of titanium and 18k red gold graced with an anthracite dial, echoing the dark shades of the motorcycle, while their golden details pay homage to the class-leading Öhlins front forks of the Speed Triple 1200 RR. This new iteration is perfectly complemented by a perforated brown leather strap, capturing the essence of freedom on the open road. Originally designed for the Italian aerobatics team Frecce Tricolori in 1983, the Chronomat bucked the quartz trend by reinstating mechanical chronographs to their former prominence. It’s this spirit of bold innovation that thrives in the new Chronomat B01 42 Triumph — a watch born from a shared philosophy with Triumph’s own pioneering role in the world of motorcycles.

Triumph CEO Nick Bloor says, “Teaming up with Breitling, we’ve united two worlds, delivering our shared passions for precision, speed, and impeccable style.”

“The Chronomat and the Speed Triple 1200 RR exemplify our joint devotion to the highest standards of design and performance,” added Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “With Triumph, we share a rugged spirit that combines artistry with adventure.”

ON THE ROAD

The new Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition will be available from $25,995 USD & $29,995 CAD. Customers can find more information at triumphmotorcycles.com. Bikes are estimated to arrive in dealerships beginning in June 2024.

SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RR BREITLING LIMITED EDITION SPECIFICATION

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 1160cc, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 1160 cc Bore 3.54 in (90.0 mm) Stroke 2.39 in (60.8 mm) Compression 13.2:1 Maximum Power 177.6 HP (180 PS) (132.4 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 92.2 LBFT (125 Nm) @ 9,000 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip Gearbox 6 speed

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width (Handlebars) 29.84 in (758mm) Height Without Mirrors 44.09 in (1120mm) Seat Height 32.68 in (830mm) Wheelbase 56.65 in (1439mm) Rake 23.9 ° Trail 4.12 in (104.7mm) Wet weight 438.72 lbs (199kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 4.10 gal (15.5L)

CHASSIS Frame Aluminum twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminum rear subframe Swingarm Aluminum, single-sided Front Wheel Cast aluminum, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminum, 17 x 6.0 in Front Tire 120/70 ZR 17 (58W) Rear Tire 190/55 ZR 17 (75W) Front Suspension Öhlins 1.69 in (43mm) fully adjustable USD forks, 4.72 in (120mm) travel. Öhlins S-EC 2.0 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Rear Suspension Öhlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 4.72 in (120mm) rear wheel travel. Öhlins S-EC 2.0 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping Front Brakes Twin 12.60 in (320mm) floating discs. Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, OC-ABS, radial master cylinder with separate reservoir, span Rear Brakes Single 8.66 in (220mm) disc. Brembo twin piston caliper, OC-ABS. Rear master cylinder with separate reservoir Instruments Full-color 5" TFT instruments



CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 37.3 MPG (6.3 liters / 100km) Emissions 144 g/km

EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

BREITLING CHRONOMAT B01 42 TRIUMPH SPECIFICATION



Reference: TB0134101M1X1

Price: $10,900 USD / $13,700 CAD

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 7.2 millimeters

Winder: self-winding mechanical, bidirectional with ball bearing

Power reserve: approximately 70 hours

Number of components: 320

Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz

Chronograph: column-wheel, vertical clutch, 1/4th second, 30-minute and 12-hour counters

Display: hour, minute, second, date window

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: titanium

Diameter: 42 millimeters

Thickness: 15.10 millimeters

Height (upper lug tip to lower lug tip): 50.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 20 bar (200 meters)

Glass: cambered sapphire, glare-proofed on both sides

Caseback: screwed titanium, sapphire crystal

Crown: 18 k red gold, screw-locked, two gaskets

Bezel: titanium & 18 k red gold, unidirectional ratcheted, with rider tabs, numerals, and indexes

DIAL/HANDS

Anthracite with black chronograph counters

Super-LumiNova® luminescent indexes and hands, Triumph logo featured on the central seconds chronograph hand

STRAP

Brown perforated leather strap with folding clasp



BREITLING CHRONOMAT B01 42 TRIUMPH OWNERS EDITION SPECIFICATION



Reference: TB01341A1B1P1

Price: $11,900 USD / $15,000 CAD

WATCH MOVEMENT

Caliber: Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01

Diameter: 30 millimeters

Depth: 7.2 millimeters

Winder: self-winding mechanical, bidirectional with ball bearing

Power reserve: approximately 70 hours

Number of components: 320

Balance frequency: 28,800 a/h or 4 hertz

Chronograph: column-wheel, vertical clutch, 1/4th second, 30-minute and 12-hour counters

Display: hour, minute, second, date window

Certification: COSC-certified

CASE

Material: titanium

Diameter: 42 millimeters

Thickness: 15.10 millimeters

Height (upper lug tip to lower lug tip): 50.5 millimeters

Water resistance: up to 20 bar (200 meters)

Glass: cambered sapphire, glare-proofed on both sides

Caseback: screwed titanium, sapphire crystal

Crown: 18 k red gold, screw-locked, two gaskets

Bezel: titanium & 18 k red gold, unidirectional ratcheted, with rider tabs, numerals, and indexes

DIAL/HANDS

Carbon with anthracite chronograph counters

Super-LumiNova® luminescent indexes and hands, Triumph logo featured on the central seconds chronograph hand

STRAP

Brown alligator leather strap with folding clasp

ABOUT BREITLING

Founded in 1884, Breitling is a leading Swiss watchmaker. The innovative company invented the modern chronograph and pioneered the navigational tool watch. Today, it is still breaking new ground as a casual, inclusive, and sustainable luxury brand with more than 260 industrial-loft-inspired retail locations around the world.

Breitling’s collections center around air, land, and sea pursuits, all captured in the brand’s unmistakable modern-retro style. The exceptional quality of every watch movement is confirmed by its status as a COSC-certified chronometer, and the brand remains one of only a handful of independent watchmakers to produce its own manufacture calibers.

Today, Breitling is on a mission to do better, by creating beautiful products and experiences with better materials, better manufacturing, better packaging, and end-to-end traceability. Combining classic watchmaking with the latest and most sustainable innovations, Breitling is both a company with history and one that is ahead of its time.

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY

With more than 84,985 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2023, and more than 800 dealers across the world in 2024, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A WORLD-CLASS RANGE

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 Storm with its record-breaking 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660 and sporty Daytona 660 then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.

For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

TRIUMPH RACING

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of MX’s most experienced and successful team owners, fields two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025. Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall field the all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 Supermotocross World Championship, which is comprised of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship, and the Pro Motocross Championship, with three season-ending Supermotocross rounds. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the Supermotocross World Championship.

