ICYMI: California is now home to the most Fortune 500 companies in the country

California is home to 35 of the world’s 50 leading AI companies, high-impact research and education institutions, and a quarter of the technology’s patents and conference papers. The Golden State, which has the most equitable tax system in the entire country, is #1 in the nation for new business starts, #1 for access to venture capital funding, and the #1 state for manufacturinghigh-tech, and agriculture.

Last month, Governor Newsom announced that California’s travel spending reached an all-time high of $150.4 billion last year. This comes after the state’s population increased for the first time since the pandemic and the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook noting that California remains the 5th largest economy in the world for the seventh consecutive year, with a nominal GDP of nearly $3.9 trillion in 2023 and a growth rate of 6.1% since the year prior, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. California’s per capita GDP is the second largest among large economies.

