NewDay USA Supports D-Day Veteran's Return to Normandy, France for the 80th Anniversary

NewDay USA sponsors 100-year-old D-Day veteran Irving Locker’s trip to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day honoring his service and preserving history.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida D-Day veteran Irving Locker will be traveling to Normandy, France, for the 80th Anniversary commemoration of the invasion of Normandy, thanks to the generous support of NewDay USA. This milestone event honors the brave men who fought for the world's freedom during World War II.

Irving Locker, who will soon be turning 100, was one of the 156,000 soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944, landing at Utah Beach. At just 19 years old, Locker served as a Staff Sergeant with the 116th AAA Gun Battalion of the 1st Army’s 7th Corps. He endured the harrowing conditions of the Battle of the Bulge and played a crucial role in the liberation of the Gardelegen Concentration Camp. Locker's dedication to sharing his experiences has spanned over seven decades, with lectures ranging from school classrooms to the White House.

The ages of the veterans attending the commemoration range from 97 to 103 years old, marking what may be the last opportunity to honor these heroes in person. The Trip of Honor® will include visits to the historic Omaha and Utah Beaches, the Normandy American Cemetery, and the Bi-National Commemoration Ceremony, among other significant events.

“Irving Locker’s return to Normandy would not be possible without NewDay USA’s support,” John Fenzel, CEO of The World War II Foundation said. “NewDay understands veterans, and is committed to ensuring veteran families live the lives they have always imagined and deserve.”

NewDay USA, a leader in veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, did not hesitate to support Locker's journey back to Normandy. As one of our nation’s leading VA Lenders, having served over 100,000 veteran families across 44 states.

NewDay USA’s support makes it possible for veterans like Locker to revisit significant landmarks and preserve the memory of their sacrifices for future generations. “It’s an honor for NewDay to sponsor Irving Locker for his return to Normandy for the 80th Anniversary of D-Day,” Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay said. “His personal story is very inspiring to all of us.”

Locker, a long-time member of JWV Post 352 in The Villages, Florida, will be making what might be his final trip to Normandy.

Reflecting on his experiences, Locker said, "Too many people have no idea what we experienced. It’s important to me that this story is told after I’m gone, so people don’t forget."

About The World War II Foundation The World War II Foundation is dedicated to preserving the stories of the Greatest Generation. By producing educational documentaries, organizing events, and providing resources for schools, the Foundation ensures that the history and sacrifices of World War II are not forgotten. For more information, visit www.wwiifoundation.org

For Further Information Contact:

John Fenzel

info@wwiifoundation.org

Or Call: 401.862.3030