Quad Education Group Announces Launch of Quad Research Institute
The program empowers high school students with world-class research opportunities
With the Quad Research Institute, we want to ensure that students have an accessible channel to work with esteemed research mentors and showcase their intellectual potential.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quad Education Group – a leading player in college admissions consulting with 15+ years of experience – is excited to announce the launch of the Quad Research Institute (QRI), an innovative virtual research program designed for intellectually curious high school students. QRI offers students the unique opportunity to work one-on-one with expert research mentors from prestigious institutions such as Harvard and MIT, fostering a passion for discovery and academic excellence.
— Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group
QRI provides a personalized research experience, where students engage in original research projects guided by PhD-level mentors. The program is designed to help students dive deep into their academic interests, build critical research skills, and produce a research paper that can significantly enhance their academic profiles.
Program Highlights
One-on-One Mentorship:
Students collaborate with mentors from top universities, gaining insights into advanced research methodologies and specialized topics. QRI's mentors are distinguished scholars from renowned institutions. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, providing personalized guidance to help students navigate the complexities of academic research.
Personalized Research Projects:
Each student works on a unique research project tailored to their interests and guided by expert mentors.
Publication Opportunities:
Students have the chance to publish their research, adding a valuable credential to their resumes.
Why choose QRI?
The Quad Research Institute aims to position students as competitive candidates for college admissions by emphasizing the importance of original research. QRI students not only gain a deep understanding of their chosen fields but also develop a portfolio that stands out in applications for prestigious internships, scholarships, and university programs.
Competitive Edge:
QRI students significantly enhance their college applications, with 99% of students using their research prominently in their applications. Additionally, 50.7% of QRI students are accepted through early decision/action.
Proven Success:
QRI students have received acceptance offers from five out of eight Ivy League universities.
“Research is an excellent way of learning and contributing deeply to a subject and standing out in college applications,” said Mary Banks, Director of Admissions Consulting at Quad Education Group. “With the Quad Research Institute, we want to ensure that students have an accessible channel to work with esteemed research mentors and showcase their intellectual potential.”
Student Success Stories
Ojas Gupta, a QRI participant from Lynbrook High School, explored the role of Humanin in Alzheimer's disease prevention. His mentor's guidance led to his victory in the MIT THINK competition. Lily Ashraf, accepted to Princeton University, credits QRI for her successful application, where her research on particle physics played a crucial role. Riya Maiya, now at the University of Pennsylvania, leveraged her QRI experience in her application, showcasing her research on the universe's initial conditions.
Students can learn more about Quad Research Institute on its website.
About Quad Education Group
Quad Education Group is a leading undergraduate admissions consulting company dedicated to fulfilling students’ dream school journeys by helping them craft exceptional essays, ace interviews, and perfect their applications to give them an edge in the admissions process. Quad’s college admissions counselors are experts in their domains and have reviewed a combined total of over 211,000 applications.
