Get The Clicks Supports Second Harvest Food Bank, Donating 4,000 Meals at Ultimate Garden Party Event in Central Florida

Get The Clicks was a community partner and sponsor for the 3rd annual Ultimate Garden Party, benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank for individuals facing hunger in Central Florida.

Orlando, FL, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get The Clicks was honored to serve as a Community Partner sponsor for the 3rd annual Ultimate Garden Party, benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank.

The digital marketing company team members attended the event, which featured live music, performers, a live auction, and an amazing presentation. The partnership resulted in donating 4,000 nutritious meals to those facing hunger in Central Florida, underscoring the importance of corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Second Harvest Food Bank is a private, nonprofit organization that collects, stores, and distributes food to more than 550 feeding partners in six Central Florida counties. It continues to impact the community, serving millions of meals to individuals and families annually.

“We are thrilled to support Second Harvest Food Bank in their mission to alleviate hunger in Central Florida,” said Stephan Boehringer of Get The Clicks. “Being part of such a meaningful, successful event allows us to make a tangible difference where we live and work.”

In the dynamic digital marketing landscape, Get The Clicks continues to push forward to improve business visibility and performance online. Each team member embodies trust, transparency, and passion as they empower business owners who are unhappy with their website performance to develop custom plans that increase exposure and generate sales.

Digital marketing involves SEO, Google Ads, social media, email marketing, and other strategies that bring business leads through the Internet. Get The Clicks also builds beautiful and functional websites for clients. With customization as a priority, the agency ensures clients express their dreams before offering recommendations.

Recognizing the market's dynamism, the team educates and empowers clients on AI in SEO, local SEO impact, and current industry trends. Additionally, they maintain a great reputation on Google, Yelp, and Facebook and an A+ rating with the BBB.

Alongside investing in client success, Get The Clicks participates in community involvement, giving thousands of dollars and many volunteer hours to improve people’s lives. They contribute to charitable programs and events like Second Harvest Food Bank, SPCA Florida, Baby DJ, Toys for Tots, and One Tree Planted to demonstrate their commitment to being a good corporate citizen.

About Get The Clicks

Get The Clicks is based out of Orlando, Florida and works closely with businesses from around the country in various industries. Since its creation in 2011, the close-knit team has equipped many clients with internet marketing, web development, and custom programming services, earning them many awards and recognition from top digital marketing associations. They also contribute to local news stations like WESH, WFTV, and Fox News Orlando, seeking expert opinions on digital marketing.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Get The Clicks

Contact Person: Stephan Boehringer

Phone: (407) 476-0203

Address: 37 N. Orange Ave. #420

City: Orlando

State: FL

Postal Code: 32801

Country: United States

Website: https://gettheclicks.com/

