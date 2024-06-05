Adopt a School Wellness Day An Initative to Tackle Health Crisis in Southeast Queens
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal People Group, in collaboration with the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce, is excited to announce the "Adopt a School Wellness Day" on Saturday, June 8, 2024, located at Baisley Pond Park (Rockaway & Baisley) from 1 pm-6 pm. This community-focused event will take place in Southeast Queens and aims to address critical issues related to healthy living, stress management, and overall wellness for teens, students, teachers, crisis management systems, and the broader Southeast Queens community.
The primary objective of this event is to offer solutions to the growing problem of gun violence, mental health issues, and unhealthy lifestyles exacerbated by poor diet and stress, particularly within Black and Brown communities. These communities are disproportionately affected by gun violence, increasing crime rates, high-stress levels, and the lack of access to healthy food, often referred to as food deserts. The "Adopt a School Wellness Day" seeks to raise awareness about the importance of wellness, healthy lifestyles, and healthy diet from a young age, which can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as stroke, heart attacks, diabetes, inflammation, various forms of cancer, and obesity.
Dr. Roxanne Simone Lord-Marcelle, owner of Mother Earth Juice Bar in Queens, NY, is pivotal in this initiative. Known for her candid discussions about healthy diets, lifestyles, the side effects of medication, and its consequences, Dr Lord-Marcelle visits schools to educate students on the importance of mindful living, self-care, and nutrition. Her mission has been intensified by a tragic loss—her husband had a sudden heart attack. “This is now personal to me,” says Dr. Simone. “My husband, Martin Marcelle, had a demanding job as a crisis management systems program manager, and he always went above and beyond the call of duty to serve our community. He was there for the many survivors and families who had fallen to gun violence in the streets of New York. He didn’t prioritize de-stressing or time for wellness or self-care like many of the working class. I want our community to understand that better mental health awareness, self-care, healthy diet, lifestyle changes, wellness, and therapeutic programs that address our needs are critical for the longevity of our people.”
The statistics are alarming: African Americans are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and 40% more likely to suffer from high blood pressure than their white counterparts, often due to high stress, economic factors, as well as lack of knowledge on the importance of healthy diet and lifestyle.
The event will feature a variety of free wellness and therapeutic services, including licensed holistic practitioners offering:
- Iridology
- Reflexology
- Hand and back massage
- Stress relief discussions
- Licensed mental health therapists
- Energy exercises such as Reiki
-Self-defense demonstrations
- Pastoral counseling
"This event is not just an occasion; it is a mental health, self-care movement Dr. Lord-Marcelle has initiated for her community. Royal People Group is grateful for support for this initiative from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Life Camp, a leading gun violence prevention and intervention organization in America that offers safety, wellness, therapeutic support, and nutritional support in communities. Other notable partners include UNCA, the 113th Police Precinct Clergy Council, Kings of Kings Foundation, Anointed by God Ministries, and the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Another goal of the "Adopt a School Wellness Day" is to launch the "Adopt a School" initiative, focusing on promoting healthy eating, violence intervention, and prevention in the communities. Dr. Lord-Marcelle calls on businesses, clergy, and community members to stand with her and her partners in this mission to save the youth by adopting a school and giving back the gifts bestowed upon them.
For more information about the event or to get involved, please contact Royal People Group at 917-720-2485 or visit www.royalpeoplegroup.com
About Royal People Group
Royal People Group is dedicated to uplifting communities through various initiatives aimed at promoting health, wellness, and safety.
About Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce
The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce strives to support local businesses and foster economic development in the Southeast Queens area.
Sharon Leid
The primary objective of this event is to offer solutions to the growing problem of gun violence, mental health issues, and unhealthy lifestyles exacerbated by poor diet and stress, particularly within Black and Brown communities. These communities are disproportionately affected by gun violence, increasing crime rates, high-stress levels, and the lack of access to healthy food, often referred to as food deserts. The "Adopt a School Wellness Day" seeks to raise awareness about the importance of wellness, healthy lifestyles, and healthy diet from a young age, which can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as stroke, heart attacks, diabetes, inflammation, various forms of cancer, and obesity.
Dr. Roxanne Simone Lord-Marcelle, owner of Mother Earth Juice Bar in Queens, NY, is pivotal in this initiative. Known for her candid discussions about healthy diets, lifestyles, the side effects of medication, and its consequences, Dr Lord-Marcelle visits schools to educate students on the importance of mindful living, self-care, and nutrition. Her mission has been intensified by a tragic loss—her husband had a sudden heart attack. “This is now personal to me,” says Dr. Simone. “My husband, Martin Marcelle, had a demanding job as a crisis management systems program manager, and he always went above and beyond the call of duty to serve our community. He was there for the many survivors and families who had fallen to gun violence in the streets of New York. He didn’t prioritize de-stressing or time for wellness or self-care like many of the working class. I want our community to understand that better mental health awareness, self-care, healthy diet, lifestyle changes, wellness, and therapeutic programs that address our needs are critical for the longevity of our people.”
The statistics are alarming: African Americans are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and 40% more likely to suffer from high blood pressure than their white counterparts, often due to high stress, economic factors, as well as lack of knowledge on the importance of healthy diet and lifestyle.
The event will feature a variety of free wellness and therapeutic services, including licensed holistic practitioners offering:
- Iridology
- Reflexology
- Hand and back massage
- Stress relief discussions
- Licensed mental health therapists
- Energy exercises such as Reiki
-Self-defense demonstrations
- Pastoral counseling
"This event is not just an occasion; it is a mental health, self-care movement Dr. Lord-Marcelle has initiated for her community. Royal People Group is grateful for support for this initiative from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Life Camp, a leading gun violence prevention and intervention organization in America that offers safety, wellness, therapeutic support, and nutritional support in communities. Other notable partners include UNCA, the 113th Police Precinct Clergy Council, Kings of Kings Foundation, Anointed by God Ministries, and the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Another goal of the "Adopt a School Wellness Day" is to launch the "Adopt a School" initiative, focusing on promoting healthy eating, violence intervention, and prevention in the communities. Dr. Lord-Marcelle calls on businesses, clergy, and community members to stand with her and her partners in this mission to save the youth by adopting a school and giving back the gifts bestowed upon them.
For more information about the event or to get involved, please contact Royal People Group at 917-720-2485 or visit www.royalpeoplegroup.com
About Royal People Group
Royal People Group is dedicated to uplifting communities through various initiatives aimed at promoting health, wellness, and safety.
About Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce
The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce strives to support local businesses and foster economic development in the Southeast Queens area.
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+1 347-527-6463
email us here