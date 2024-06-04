Camfil Air Quality Specialists Explain How Air Filters Make Electric Vehicle Battery Production More Sustainable

Global air filtration company Camfil explains how air filtration technology helps make EV manufacturing more energy efficient and sustainable and why this is essential to the production process.

Riverdale, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, electric, hybrid, and fuel cell vehicles accounted for 12% of vehicles to be sold nationwide, increasing to almost double from 7% in 2022. Despite the environmental benefits of EV advancements in reducing automotive emissions, manufacturing EV batteries can produce harmful pollutants in large quantities.

“HVAC systems can constitute over half of a manufacturing facility’s total energy use, with air filters accounting for 30% of this consumption,” says Camfil’s Mark Davidson, “By employing efficient dust collection and air filtration systems with high-efficiency filters that use less energy and allow for cost-effective air recirculation, operators can reduce these expenses.”

Topics covered in the resource include:

Why is air quality important in lithium battery production?

What kinds of pollutants present challenges in EV production?

Protecting sensitive EV production equipment and processes from contamination

The cost-saving benefits of premium air filters in EV production

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

