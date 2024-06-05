Alex Perry On Fire podcast celebrates National Start Over Day

The Alex Perry On Fire podcast launches today with its first two episodes.

Focused on helping each other find new balance in life, the Alex Perry On Fire podcast is a series of raw, real conversations to get listeners started on new beginnings.

In his first podcast episode, Alex Perry talks to his twin brother, Elliott, about starting over after hitting rock bottom.

Alex Perry and one of his closest friends, Andrew Welker, talk about resetting your life to balance priorities between Column A and Column B.