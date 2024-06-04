Inside the Game TV Partners with USA Today Channel

ITGtv's Gaming Shows to Stream on USA TODAY's OTT Platform, Reaching Millions of Viewers Across Multiple Devices

Ontario, Canada, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inside The Game TV (ITGtv), a global producer of gaming entertainment content announced a syndication partnership with USA TODAY’s OTT Streaming platform, the USA TODAY channel, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI). Beginning this month, ITGtv's compelling array of shows, including ITG Daily, ITG Week-In-Review, and ITG Live, will be powered by CacheFly to become the first video gaming shows featured on USA TODAY’s FAST channel.



As gaming continues to intersect with mainstream entertainment, the inclusion of ITGtv's programs on the USA TODAY channel is a strategic move to appeal to the evolving interests of viewers, especially among Millennials and GenX working professionals.



“ITGtv's fast paced, informative, and entertaining programming is skillfully created to appeal to busy professionals; providing a valuable resource for those passionate about gaming,” noted Melissa Fisher, Managing Partner at ITGtv. “Our shows already reach an impressive audience with over 8 million loyal viewers, and we’re excited to connect with a wider audience at USA TODAY channel,” noted ITGtv’s Founder and Host, Drew Beausoleil.



“We are excited to partner with ITGtv to bring their gaming entertainment content to our USA TODAY FAST channel,” said Cathy Kononetz, Executive Director and General Manager of Video Monetization at Gannett. “We know there is a dedicated audience that is seeking this type of programming who will be enthusiastic to stream more than 100 hours of new video gaming coverage.”

On the USA TODAY channel viewers can look forward to daily broadcasts available on multiple platforms including FireTV, Prime Video, Xumo Play, Plex, Philo, Redbox, Local Now, Sling, TiVo, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio, Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, and YouTube.

Watch ITGtv Programs:

ITG Daily – Airing at 7:00 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday

– Airing at 7:00 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday ITG Week In Review – Airing at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

– Airing at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday ITG Live – coming this summer





ABOUT ITGtv

Founded in 2018 by Drew Beausoleil in Toronto, Canada, Inside The Game TV (ITGtv) has quickly emerged as a powerhouse in gaming entertainment television. ITGtv's diverse programming lineup includes ITG Daily, ITG Week-in-Review, ITG Live, ITG Preview, ITG Review, ITG Breakout series, and ITG Gamecast, catering to a broad audience of gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals.

Broadcasting extensively across various platforms, including broadcast, OTT, FAST, and AVOD channels, ITGtv's shows offer an in-depth look at the video game industry. From the latest gaming news featured in ITG Daily to recaps of the hottest game releases in ITG Week-in-Review, our programs are designed to keep working professionals informed about the latest in trending game reviews, virtual reality, developer interviews, eSports, and more.

ITGtv has forged strong partnerships to expand its reach and influence within the gaming community, including collaborations with USA Today channel, Esports Television (ESTV), Ginx, with additional partnerships planned to launch in summer 2024. Powered by CacheFly’s global content delivery network, ITGtv continues to innovate and provide engaging content that meets the needs of gamers worldwide.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.



