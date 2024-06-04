Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the voting results of the annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation (“Shareholders”) that was held today as follows:



1. Fixing the Number of Directors



The number of directors of the Corporation was set at five.

For Against Broker Non-Votes 63,590,021 (98.104%) 1,229,234 (1.896%) 0



2. Election of the Nominated Directors

All five nominees set forth in the proxy statement of the Corporation dated April 25, 2024, were elected as directors of the Corporation by ordinary resolutions passed by a vote held by ballot in respect to each nominee as follows:



Director Number and

percentage of

Subordinate Voting

Shares (the “Shares”)

represented in person

or by proxy and entitled

to vote at the Meeting

that were voted FOR Number and

percentage of Shares

represented in person

or by proxy and

entitled to vote at the

Meeting that were

WITHHELD from

voting Broker Non-Votes James A. Cacioppo 32,076,361 (97.568%) 799,659 (2.432%) 31,943,235 Benjamin Cross 32,092,198 (97.616%) 783,822 (2.384%) 31,943,235 Stephen Monroe 32,090,192 (97.610%) 785,828 (2.390%) 31,943,235 Marina Hahn 32,068,128 (97.543%) 807,892 (2.457%) 31,943,235 Billy Wafford 32,516,938 (98.908%) 359,082 (1.092%) 31,943,235



3. Appointment of Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP as Auditor



Macias Gini & O’Connell LLP was appointed as auditors for the Corporation, to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation, and the directors of the Corporation are authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and set the terms of engagement.

For Withhold Broker Non-Votes 64,082,711 (98.864%) 736,543 (1.136%) 1



4. Approval and Renewal of 2019 Equity Incentive Plan



The Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive plan was approved and renewed, as amended, and all unallocated entitlements thereunder.

For Against Broker Non-Votes 31,113,618 (94.616%) 1,770,431 (5.384%) 31,935,206



