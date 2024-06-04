DNREC to Offer June 13 Lecture on Living Shorelines for Home and Property Owners

A living shoreline being installed at the Indian River Marina. The green infrastructure projects use natural materials, such a coconut fiber coir logs as shown above as a barrier against erosion and flooding. /DNREC photo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will present a free lecture Thursday, June 13 to introduce property owners to living shorelines in Delaware, a type of green infrastructure using natural materials. The hour-long lecture hosted by the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach begins at 2 p.m. and registration can be made up to the day before the event. The lecture is presented by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship in conjunction with the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee and the South Coastal Library.

The lecture speaker is Olivia Allread, outreach and communications coordinator with DNREC’s Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program, who will provide an overview of living shorelines and how they can be used to protect and improve a property. The lecture will highlight the specific types of living shorelines that can be installed and what natural materials can be used for them. Additionally, the presentation will cover the benefits of this type of shoreline stabilization, as well as resources and user-friendly tools available for landowners.

Living shorelines utilize natural materials like native plants, oyster shells, and biodegradable coconut-fiber coir logs as a barrier against shoreline erosion and flood impacts. Living shorelines also enhance the natural beauty of shoreline ecosystems. The lecture will offer insights into the how to enhance the natural beauty of a property and showcase project examples in Delaware.

This lecture is part of educational efforts offered by the Delaware Living Shorelines Committee, a work group dedicated to facilitating the understanding, peer review and implementation of living shoreline strategy within the First State. The DNREC Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program represents the Department in supporting the committee and its work. More information can be found at delawarelivingshorelines.org.

This lecture is free and open to the public, with its content geared toward land and property owners. The South Coastal Library is at 43 Kent Avenue, Bethany Beach, Del.

