Dean Theatre Productions Announces World Premiere of A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM by award-winning playwright Marc Aronoff
A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM tells the dramatic story of a distinguished, Harvard educated Palestinian, who against all odds, seeks peace with Israel.
Marc Aronoff's script is incredibly relevant to the world’s current climate, and it offers a compelling exploration of various human viewpoints in the face of adversity and conflict.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Productions Theatre Company and Premier the Play is thrilled to announce the World Premier Audio Podcast of A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM, a compelling and timely drama, written by award-winning playwright, Marc Aronoff.
The play delves into a powerful story of love and betrayal surrounding a distinguished Palestinian who dares to speak of peace with Israel. During this full-length three-act drama, a modern-day Sabbath dinner is unfolding in Jerusalem. But this is no ordinary gathering. When Salah, a Harvard-educated Palestinian seeking peace with Israel unexpectedly arrives at the invitation of his girlfriend, the evening turns into a web of political intrigue rooted in idealism and radical differences.
Set against a backdrop of the present-day Middle East, A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM takes the audience on a gripping journey of courage, resilience, and the enduring human spirit, telling the little-known story of a Palestinian “Normalizer.” Over the course of one dinner, the play explores themes of conflict, reconciliation, and the universal desire for peace in a region torn apart by decades of strife.
Marc Aronoff's masterful storytelling and deep insight into the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict make A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM a must-see production for theater enthusiasts and those interested in thought-provoking narratives that challenge perceptions and inspire dialogue.
"We are proud to bring this timely and poignant play to worldwide audiences on Premiere the Play," said Rebecca Lynne, Artistic Director of Dean Productions Theatre Company. "Marc Aronoff's script is incredibly relevant to the world’s current climate, and it offers a compelling exploration of various human viewpoints in the face of adversity and conflict."
The Audio Premier Podcast of A NIGHT IN JERUSALEM promises to be a riveting theatrical experience that will resonate with audiences long after the final curtain falls. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a remarkable story brought to life by a talented cast and creative team.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of theater that will challenge your beliefs, touch your heart, and ignite important conversations about the power of hope and reconciliation.
About Dean Theatre Productions:
Led by visionary Artistic Director, Rebecca Lynn, Dean Theatre Productions is a leading theater presenter of Audio Podcasts dedicated to offering innovative and thought-provoking dramatic works that engage audiences and inspire meaningful dialogue. With a commitment to artistic excellence and social relevance, Dean Theatre Productions aims to create transformative theatrical experiences that resonate with diverse audiences.
Event Details:
Title: A Night in Jerusalem
Playwright: Marc Aronoff
Venue and Tickets: Premiere the Play Podcast: https://deanproductionstheatre.com/ptp-season-4/
Premier Date: October 1st – October 15th, 2024
General Website: www.deanproductionstheatre.com
