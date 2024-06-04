Carper Applauds Confirmation of Nuclear Regulatory Commission Nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee today led a majority of the Senate to confirm Christopher T. Hanson to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) by a vote of 81-17. Prior to Hanson’s confirmation, Chairman Carper spoke on the floor in favor of his nomination. Earlier this month, the EPW Committee advanced Hanson’s nomination.

“Carbon-free nuclear power plays a critical and growing role in our electricity grid and is indispensable … in our ongoing efforts to address the climate crisis and strengthen our nation’s energy security,” said Chairman Carper on the Senate floor.

He continued: “The Nuclear Regulatory Commission also plays a vital role in facilitating the deployment of clean nuclear energy by protecting the safety of our existing nuclear facilities while also ensuring that new sources of clean nuclear power meet the same rigorous standards for safety. It’s up to us in Congress … to ensure that the Commission has both the strong leadership and the resources necessary for the 21st century. That’s why I’m working closely with our Ranking Member Shelley Capito … and other members of our Environment and Public Works Committee to enact legislation known as the ADVANCE Act.”

“[T]he Nuclear Regulatory Commission also needs a full slate of Commissioners … [Chair Hanson] has skillfully led the Nuclear Regulatory Commission during his tenure as chair for the last four years. Under his leadership, the Commission has undertaken significant efforts to modernize the agency while dealing with constrained resources … And, he has advanced our efforts to slow climate change by leading the Commission to establish a regulatory framework for the safe licensing and operation of new carbon-free technologies. I have no doubt that if he is reconfirmed Chair Hanson will extend this track record well into a second term and beyond,” said Chairman Carper.

Click here to watch Chairman Carper’s full remarks on the Senate floor.

