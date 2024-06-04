Actelis Receives New Orders to Supply Three Military Bases with Cyber-Hardened Networking Technology, Continues Momentum with U.S. Military

Federal market expansion continues following key cybersecurity certifications

FREMONT, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received new orders for cyber-hardened networking technology to be deployed on three U.S. military bases. These orders were received following Actelis’ recent successful cybersecurity certifications and placement on the Department of Defense Information Network approved products list.



In January, Actelis announced that its solutions were placed on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) following certification from the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC). Then in February, the company announced that it achieved U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certification for FIPS 140-2 cryptographic standard. Both cybersecurity certifications are critical for the company to expand its portfolio of products within the military’s network ecosystem.

“We have invested significant resources on achieving these critical government security certifications,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We are very pleased to see that those efforts are resulting in new orders and a strong pipeline for our federal market segment.”

Actelis continues its momentum in the federal IoT space where it helps the U.S. military greatly accelerate its base modernization initiatives. The company’s unique hybrid-fiber networking solution enables the military to deliver immediate fiber-grade connectivity to critical IoT devices and systems without the need for heavy engineering or construction, saving months of project time and can save millions for military bases and federal campuses.

The Actelis solution, as the company believes, is the only one of its kind on the DoDIN APL, giving the company a strong competitive advantage. The company’s solution features a high level of data protection including 256-bit MACsec encryption, data fragmentation and scrambling, all of which strengthen the security of the network, particularly at the edge where IoT devices are very vulnerable to attacks.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

